It's an exciting, informative and heart-warming show on today's Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider. Here's what you'll hear:
Cadillac Jack, Officer Ritchey and K9 Raider assist a fellow officer on a traffic stop. (0:01)
Introductions to the show and all three hosts. (3:42)
Officer Ritchey shares how he recently had his own run-in with the (aquatic) law. (5:21)
The discretion that police officers have while on patrol. (12:35)
Caddy, Ritchey and Raider go on the road to make a drug stop. (18:34)
Ritchey and Raider answer questions from listeners. (26:41)
Raider’s Furry Friend K9 Rozi from the Chicago Police Department. (36:53)
Thoughts and responses on race and policing. (42:41)
Ritchey, Raider and Cadillac leave a suspicious vehicle to respond to a coyote accident. (47:33)
The show’s newest guest: Flat Stanley. (51:57)
If you enjoy the show, please give it a quick 5-star review and don't forget to follow @adps_k9_raider and @atlcadillac on Instagram.
Use promo code "caddywagon" for $25 off at dinnerafare.com.
