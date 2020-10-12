It's an exciting, informative and heart-warming show on today's Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider. Here's what you'll hear:

Cadillac Jack, Officer Ritchey and K9 Raider assist a fellow officer on a traffic stop. (0:01)

Introductions to the show and all three hosts. (3:42)

Officer Ritchey shares how he recently had his own run-in with the (aquatic) law. (5:21)

The discretion that police officers have while on patrol. (12:35)

Caddy, Ritchey and Raider go on the road to make a drug stop. (18:34)

Ritchey and Raider answer questions from listeners. (26:41)

Raider’s Furry Friend K9 Rozi from the Chicago Police Department. (36:53)

Thoughts and responses on race and policing. (42:41)

Ritchey, Raider and Cadillac leave a suspicious vehicle to respond to a coyote accident. (47:33)

The show’s newest guest: Flat Stanley. (51:57)

