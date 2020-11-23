Ritchey, K9 Raider and Cadillac Jack are back out recording live from the Caddy Wagon on today’s episode.
Here are a few things you’ll here in the show:
- The importance of fingerprint scanners and a recent incident where Ritchey had to use one.
- A road trip that Ritchey and Raider took recently with K9 Mattis (and Sgt. Tappan of course!) to visit NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman.
- What it looks like to work an off-duty shift as a police officer.
- What Ritchey looks for while he’s out on patrol and how it informs his interactions with folks that have been pulled over.
- When an officer should or should not be running someone’s history.
- How the presence of a child can affect the way officers and civilians act during a situation.
- Sniper shies away from being Raider’s Furry Friend of the episode.
- The origins of badge numbers for the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
- The sort of activities that K9 handlers could shift to after retirement.
- Some of the most frightening calls that an officer can hear while on duty.
You can follow Ritchey and Raider on Instagram @adps_k9_raider and find Caddy on Twitter @atlcadillac.