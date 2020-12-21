It’s a short ride on the Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider this week.

Here’s the agenda: 

How much does the weather affect working dogs? 

A crew notorious around the Atlanta area for stealing from Target. 

K9 Hammer, K9 Raider’s semi-furry friend of the episode. 

An answer on Cadillac Jack losing his load. 

A recap of a very serious call that Officer Raider, K9 Raider and Cadillac Jack went on. 

If you can safely move over, you must do so. 

Raider’s Warriors. 

Follow K9 Raider on Instagram @adps_k9_raider, Officer Ritchey on Tik Tok @k9_raider281 and Cadillac Jack on Twitter @atlcadillac.