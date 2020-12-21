It’s a short ride on the Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider this week.

Here’s the agenda:

How much does the weather affect working dogs?

A crew notorious around the Atlanta area for stealing from Target.

K9 Hammer, K9 Raider’s semi-furry friend of the episode.

An answer on Cadillac Jack losing his load.

A recap of a very serious call that Officer Raider, K9 Raider and Cadillac Jack went on.

If you can safely move over, you must do so.

Raider’s Warriors.

