Another day in the Caddy Wagon with police officer Phil Ritchey, K9 Raider and Cadillac Jack.

Ritchey, Raider and Cadillac Jack respond to a call and use a THC test kit. (0:01)

Introductions of Ritchey, Raider and Cadillac Jack. (2:35)

How K9 Raider has been a little mischievous. (4:30)

Warrant Check: Is there a warrant out for your arrest? (8:00)

What does it take to become a police officer? (14:32)

Ritchey, Raider and Caddy do some traffic enforcement with a laser device. (19:52)

A warm-hearted response to one officer’s service in California. (23:41)

Raider’s Furry Friend: K9 Amadeus (@K9amadeus) who works on the Las Vegas Strip. (26:26)

Gary Rossington from Lynyrd Skynyrd remembers K9 Raider and Officer Ritchey. (29:47)

Questions for K9 Raider and Officer Ritchey: Shotguns, toolbelts, crime shows, body cams and insurance cards. (34:34)

Ritchey talks about a recent trip he took to Jacksonville. (41:10)

Ritchey, Raider and Caddy take a trip to return an item leftover from a previous call. (50:30)

K9 Raider’s Joke of the Episode, with help from brother Cooper. (52:51)

If you enjoy the show, please give it a quick 5-star review and don't forget to follow @adps_k9_raider and @atlcadillac on Instagram.

Use promo code "caddywagon" for $25 off at dinnerafare.com.