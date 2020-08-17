Welcome to Caddy Wagon with Ritchey and Raider!

Here's what's covered on this episode of the podcast:

- Caddy, Ritchey and Raider respond to a crash (0:01)

- Intros and background of the show (3:49)

- Caddy, Ritchey and Raider are called to a suspicious car (23:16)

- Policing during COVID-19 (27:42)

- Raider's furry friend from the Scranton, PA District Attorney's office (37:45)

- Raider's joke (42:28)

