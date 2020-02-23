Thanks for checking out our first bonus episode of the pod!
For a few weeks now you've been hearing all about The Atlanta International Auto Show from Donna and Caddy and NOW you get to hear it from the man himself - Shayne Wilson, President of the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association (MAADA), who is presenting the 38th annual Atlanta International Auto Show at the Georgia World Congress Center (Building C) February 26 - March 1.
Hear all about the auto show and why you should make a point to bring your friends and family to come check it out. It is WAY more than just an auto show. Come get a picture with Cousin Eddie's RV from the comedy classic Christmas Vacation (yes, the real one used in the movie), meet Patrick and Star from SpongeBob SquarePants, check out adoptable pets with the Subaru Loves Pets Initiative and so much more!
Did we mention we'll be there, too? Come meet Donna and Caddy at the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act table. Give us your thoughts on some of your favorite topics from the pod.
Check out The Atlanta International Auto Show online, on Facebook and Twitter.
Check out the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association online, on Facebook and Twitter.
