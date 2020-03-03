Welcome to the show Tug! Good friend and former colleague at Kicks, Tug Cowart, joins Caddy and Donna in studio for this special episode of the pod.
On the show Donna, Tug, and Caddy talk about some of the best and worst times at Kicks and where country music is at today. Get a peek behind the curtain at how country music radio works and hear about some of Caddy and Tug’s best memories working together over the years.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
