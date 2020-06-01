DUNWOODY, Ga. — Perimeter Adult Learning Services (PALS) will be presenting summer classes over Zoom this year.
The session will run for seven weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning June 8. The lineup of classes is:
- Financial and Estate Planning, Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Game Changers III, Mondays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Islam, The Basics, Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Are We Honest? Are We Moral?, Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The cost is $40, and registration and payment are available at palsonline.org. More information of each class and the presenters can be found at the website or by calling the PALS office at 770-698-0801.
