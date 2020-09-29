My PhD biologist friend told me a while back that being in this pandemic is like sitting in the stands at a ball game, except that instead of watching the competition, we are watching natural selection, live before our eyes — the future of the future as we see and observe it.
My world-wise accordion-playing, half-time Dog Island resident and half-time Vermont, Boston and Cape Bretton resident, dear friend Virginia, who has seen maybe too much in her around 80 years, swears that we are done for and are just preparing the earth for our progeny — bacteria. And she is really adamant about that.
Maybe those “macro” concerns are accurate and maybe they are not. What real changes in our daily lives can we expect in the future? Let’s look at just one important area of probable permanent change — education.
Forward a couple years. It’s early 2023. The vaccines have finally begun to have a widespread impact, and students have started returning to campus. By the end of 2024 however, there has been an increase in brand new online-only universities — fully accredited — as well as a near-complete conversion of a small number of well-known, established institutions — outliers. Even though these changes are on their radar, the majority of colleges and universities have settled back into the status quo — in-person classes, large numbers of employees, sports-generated funding, burdensome brick and mortar fixed expenses, extremely expensive tuition and “the college experience.”
By 2024, enrollment in the primarily online universities has begun to accelerate. These early-to-market pioneers have started to realize the benefits of their competitive advantages over the traditional education model, including the ability to eliminate geography from the education model. That is, the online model is beginning to allow these outlier universities to have a nationwide and worldwide student body with enrollments many times greater than any traditional-model university.
Low tuition, convenience, and the same accreditation as the traditional institutions drives enrollment and proves unstoppable. Rapidly, the price of tuition at the well-known universities that have converted primarily to the online-only model has dropped to a fraction of the average cost of the traditional-model universities.
The operating costs at these online-only universities begins to drop precipitously. One professor is able to teach thousands of students instead of hundreds. These universities also quickly realized that their portfolio of brick and mortar, all the real estate formerly associated with their cost of operation — classrooms, dorms, maintenance facilities and stadiums — as well as costs for maintenance, insurance, property taxes and energy can be eliminated. And it is.
Tuition continues to decrease and never reverses.
The traditional-model institutions cling to their model. They cling to the sports revenue. They are convinced that “the university experience” is too important to their “customers” — us. They make only incremental change. Meanwhile, the number of students enrolled at the new model institutions keeps accelerating.
Hedge funds discover the incredible margins in online educations and jump into the game, fully funding new universities and acquiring a number of Ivy League schools which have begun to fail. The new online-only universities begin to pay seven figure salaries for the best, most famous, most skilled professors to teach their classes. Increasingly, fewer and fewer professors are required, but those who do teach — the marquee professors — get rich, just like football coaches.
In late 2027, professors begin to write case studies about the evolution of education post-pandemic. They quickly realize that they have seen this before — with the newspaper industry. The core facts are almost identical.
By 2028, consolidation of education institutions has begun the final phase — worldwide. Tuition costs are now miniscule compared to pre-pandemic. College sports is no longer directly associated with specific geographic-based institutions because there are none. The value of a college education has plunged because the supply of college-educated people has multiplied, and most work is now performed by educated workers in developing countries.
In early 2029, Mark Zuckerberg announces that Facebook will fund all education worldwide. Education will become free. Apple’s CEO and Google’s CEO team up to try to stop Zuckerberg but are unsuccessful. Zuckerberg has too much political power. Almost all education becomes free with the exception of a few elite private institutions in Switzerland for a small number of ultra-rich families.
So, what’s in it for Zuckerberg? Why would Facebook pay for the world’s education? The data, of course.
