I was excited about the column I wrote two days ago about “rule of law” and how important it is to this country. The column was of substance, important, and I also had fun with it.
The cute part, to me, was when I wrote how I wish someone would behave differently so that, if they were a child of mine, I would not be putting them in time-out every day for things like lying, being disrespectful and not playing by the rules. The serious part was how important “rule of law” is and how it is probably the most important difference between the United States and the rest of the world. We have laws that are taken seriously and generally are applied to everyone regardless of race, age, sexual preference, wealth, or — being cute again — “who you daddy is.”
I wrote that business and markets hate uncertainty, and that “rule of law” provided an environment that was predictable and stable and therefore the best for conducting business.
I finished on a cute note, suggesting that someone needed to go to time-out and write 50 times, “The United States is a country of laws — not a country of men.” I tried mightily to not get too carried away complaining about someone else being totally excused for committing seven felonies — felonies that you and I would have gone to prison for years for. That was a hard one.
Then I remembered that we are a community newspaper and our mission is to focus on and report on local news, local people, local issues and not to use our limited resources trying to cover or comment on national topics.
So, I told our editor Pat Fox to throw away the column I had just turned in.
I told Pat I would write another one quickly to replace it. That would be this column. There are so many options and potential column topics marching through my small brain now, and for a person like me with ADD, this is not a good thing.
So, while I was writing that column I discarded, I kept noticing that my laptop kept flagging the word “indict” as being misspelled. I was taught to spell phonetically, so to me, “indict” should be spelled “indite.” After a fair amount of time trying to figure out why my laptop was flagging a word that I was totally sure was obviously spelled correctly, I discovered the correct spelling — “indict.”
The next day, I am going through news feed and an ad pops up on my screen.
Here it is:
Wow! There really is no place we can go today where someone isn’t watching, recording, tracking. It’s all about the data — and very targeted data at that. Information is the new “oil” driving everything from curing disease, to allocating public budgets (from census data), to creating effective marketing campaigns, to being elected or re-elected to office.
He who controls the data, controls the narrative, and therefore, the rules and the game. So, for example, if news about a pandemic, were becoming a problem, then one simply had to take control of the data that is driving that news like, by ordering all the reporting on COVID-19 be routed through you instead of through an organization that you do not completely control. Then, miraculously, the pandemic news should start dramatically improving in about a week. Perception is reality today, more so than ever been.
So, we’ll continue to focus on local news because I think that is what a large percentage of folks want. We have had more readers commenting and giving us feedback in the past three months than almost any time I can remember. We have had more requests to deliver the papers in new subdivisions than ever. And we’re having more national advertisers reaching out to us because their digital advertising campaigns have not delivered what they were promised, and now they want to go back to something they know works — local community newspapers and print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.