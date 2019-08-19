U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D, GA-06) is co-sponsoring a major bill in Congress. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act addresses the threat of climate change. The bill, when passed, shrinks America’s carbon pollution, controls climate change, and unleashes technological innovation. It’s good for people, the economy, bipartisan and revenue neutral.
The Energy Innovation Act attaches fees to fossil fuels. The fees start low, growing over time, shrinking carbon pollution as industry and consumers create cleaner, cheaper options. It’s expected to lower U.S. carbon emissions by 40 percent in 2031, and 90 percent by 2050.
In addition, the collected fees are returned monthly to every American household. Any increased energy prices are balanced by the monthly dividends. Plus, over two million jobs are created for new, cleaner energy technology.
This Energy Act is market driven, uniting Republicans and Democrats. More than 3,500 U.S. economists support carbon dividends, including 27 Nobel Laureate economists and former heads of the Federal Reserve and Department of Treasury. The U.S. Conference of Mayors called on Congress to place a fee on carbon emissions.
Locally, representatives from the Roswell-Marietta and North Atlanta Citizens’ Climate Lobby visited Rep. McBath’s town hall meetings and her office. In June, 1,500 Citizens’ Climate Lobby members traveled to Washington, D.C. requesting Congressional backing. Currently, 58 members from the U.S. House co-sponsor the bill.
Recently, numerous reports detail the staggering effects of warming on human health and national security. These threats and associated costs can’t be ignored. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will unleash the greatest force —American innovation—to solve the climate challenge and safeguard America’s future. We ask all Georgia congressional representatives to join Rep. McBath as co-sponsors of this bold solution.
Wayne Garfinkel, Johns Creek
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter leader
