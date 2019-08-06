Neighbors,
Our children and community deserve real action to stop the epidemic of gun violence in our country. We're not alone and we're not helpless. There are many seemingly simple, yet powerful things we can do today!
Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) is a national nonprofit organization based in Newtown, Connecticut. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. SHP’s mission is to prevent gun violence and other forms of violence and victimization BEFORE they can happen by creating a culture of engaged youth and adults committed to identifying, intervening, and getting help for individuals who might be at risk of hurting themselves or others. SHP is a moderate, above-the-politics organization that supports sensible program and policy solutions that address the “human side” of gun violence by preventing individuals from ever getting to the point of picking up a firearm to hurt themselves or others.
There is reason to have hope that we can prevent gun violence before it happens through sensible gun safety laws and programs in our schools and communities that help us identify the signs and signals before a shooting happens and intervene.
To keep this hope alive and bring the change we need, I am asking everyone to take two simple actions today. First, email your member of Congress, Lucy McBath, today and let her know that you want her continued focus and support of gun violence prevention legislation to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Congresswoman McBath’s son was a victim of gun violence himself in 2012 at the age of 17. You can use this link/url to email her: https://mcbath.house.gov/email-me . Secondly, make the Promise at www.sandyhookpromise.org and help bring Sandy Hook Promise's no-cost, violence prevention programs to our schools and community.
- Colin Stroumpis, Johns Creek Resident
