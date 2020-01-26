Dear neighbors, if you’re like me, you may have experienced some frustration with a recent commute or walk around town. Notice traffic is worse than before? Sidewalks are cracking more than usual? Crossing the road just doesn’t seem safe anymore?
You’re not alone. Our beloved City of Alpharetta has been growing by leaps and bounds, and our infrastructure just hasn’t kept up with the increasing demands. The last time Alpharetta funded ambitious infrastructure projects was in 2016 in an era before Avalon was halfway complete and City Center was just in its infancy. Some of the effects of the 2016 bond are still being felt around us on Rucker Road, and some have yet to be seen.
Sadly, it looks like the promised Webb Bridge and Windward projects will be a former shell of the original concepts, if they can be completed at all. Funding just can’t keep up with the current demands.
Certainly, a lot has changed in Alpharetta over the years. If there is one thing that is for sure, it’s that the need for better roads, pedestrian options, and parks will only continue to grow as time passes. Alpharetta is a booming city, for better and for worse.
The “for worse” part is optional, however. It is within our City Council and Mayor’s power to address the growing insufficiency with our local infrastructure. In fact, it’s not just something they should consider, it’s something they must act on, and the time to do so is now.
Many of those who we elected to serve this City ran on campaigns to help fix the growing backlog of projects that need to be done. They ran on solving problems and that is what they must do now, more than ever before. Talk is cheap, but actions will be remembered. Please join me in emailing our City Council and Mayor at Citycouncilandmayor@alpharetta.ga.us and tell them that now is the time to better our streets, sidewalks, and parks — before it is too late.
Daniel McAlonan
Alpharetta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.