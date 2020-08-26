The 2020 football high school football season will be one like no other due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Schedules have been changed, then changed again as the state and local districts have pushed back the start of the season. There is still the lingering question of whether the season will be played at all.
We are presenting this section with the information that was available and true on Aug. 21 when these previews went to print. Of course, with the constantly changing news and announcements regarding the fall sports season, it is possible some of the information may be outdated as you read these previews. However, we still want to highlight the fantastic student-athletes and coaches in our area and give our readers insight and an outlook for the 2020 season, no matter what it may ultimately look like.
