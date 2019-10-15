This year, the Georgia Trustees Wine & Spirits Challenge had entries from seven of the state’s 19 distilleries. Georgia wineries, cideries, and meaderies also participated. Gold and Silver award winning products will be poured at the annual banquet, slated this year at the fabulous Metropolitan Club for Monday evening, October 28, 2019. A reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by a three-course dinner featuring Georgia-grown products.
This event represents an excellent opportunity to taste Georgia wines from north to south. This experience will show you that there are plenty of different wines produced in Georgia. Yes, we do grow the familiar varieties, such as Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc, Merlot and some classic varieties such as Petit Manseng, Tannat from France and Touriga Nacional from Portugal. Georgia wineries also grow Seyval Blanc, a white grape, and Chambourcin, a red grape. Of course, Muscadine, which offers hundreds of varieties, and can be made both dry and sweet.
Spirits include moonshine, which may surprise you. So will the blueberry wine, the splendid ciders, and the meads. You’ll also taste memorable rum, vodka, gin, bourbon and brandy – take notes!
While the entrants have all received their medals, they don’t know who received the top awards. These coveted awards include the Oglethorpe Trophy, granted to a chosen Georgia winery and glass awards hand blown by Lillie Glassblowers.
This year’s gala banquet will be held at:
The Metropolitan Club
5895 Windward Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
678.527.2000
