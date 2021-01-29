These days, it’s hard to summon the will to turn off the news. If you’re like me, you don’t want to miss anything. And these days, you never know what that thing you miss might be.
But the fact is that too much TV news can be bad for you, no matter what side of the aisle you prefer to sit on. Experts who study such matters say that too much news can actually be bad for you, raising your stress level and affecting your health and making you a much less happy human being overall
I feel your pain.
But I have an alternative to suggest. You might find it helpful. Instead of watching the news, why don’t you take a break from it and watch a pair of nesting eagles instead?
Thanks to Berry College over in Rome, you can do just that. You see, there’s a pair of bald eagles nesting on the campus, way up there in the top of a tall, tall pine tree, and by simply going to berry.edu/eaglecam you can (thanks to the miracles of technology) get an up-close and personal look at what those eagles are doing, live and in color. There’s even sound.
The eagles were first spotted on the campus in March 2012. That summer, the college set up its first Eaglecam — an “approach cam” in a nearby parking lot.
A second camera (designated Camera 1) was soon added to provide a good view directly into the nest, with a third (Camera 2) going online in 2014 to provide yet another perspective on the nest.
That’s what’s there today — two cameras focused on the nest itself, with the third providing a great look at the comings and goings of the adult eagles.
Thanks to infrared lighting, you can even watch at night (though the images you see will be black and white).
Eagles tend to mate for life, but last year the original female eagle appears to have moved on. According to the Berry College Eaglecam site, “The original female eagle got into an altercation with the new female eagle at the end of November 2020, and left the area. That new female is now the resident female.” Based on details of its appearance and behavior, the male appears to be the same.
What’s happening at the nest right now? Exciting things! As of this writing, there are two eggs in the nest. Egg No. 1 appeared on Jan. 1 at 4:51 p.m., while a second egg was laid on Jan. 4 at 6:17 p.m. Incubation typically takes about 35 days, and if all goes well, the eggs will probably hatch sometime in mid-February.
I’m watching one of the adults right now. It’s looking around, and now and then I can imagine that it’s looking right at me.
And that reminds me that I’ve got to warn you. Watching the Eaglecams can be addictive. It’s an experience just seeing the adult birds sitting there or (if you’re lucky) arriving at or departing from the nest – but that’s nothing compared to the excitement that’ll come once those eggs hatch.
Next time you feel the need to watch what’s happening in the world, consider turning your attention to that little corner of things up near the top of that pine tree near Rome.
I’ll bet you’ll be glad you did.
