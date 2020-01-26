So how’s scuba going?
Well, I’m making headway. There is much to report. But I’m going to wait till next week to do so, for there’s some timely fishing news I need to share with you today.
First, the good news:
I want to be sure you know about the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show on Friday, Jan. 31 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb 1 (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) at the Infinite Energy Center at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.
If you’re interested in fly fishing, you’ll want to check this one out. On the show floor, you’ll find a vast array of exhibits featuring pretty much everything fly fishing. From rods and reels to flies, boats, trips, travel and more, you’ll find plenty to check out among the many displays.
But there’s much more than just exhibits. Education is a highlight of the Fly Fishing Show, and each day features a broad line-up of seminars, programs and presentations, The list of speakers is impressive, boasting many of the stars of the fly fishing world.
Somehow they’ve put me (yes, me) on the list, so I’d like to extend to you a special invitation to drop by and enjoy a couple of presentations by Yours Truly.
On Friday at 10 a.m., in Destination Theater Room A, I”ll be talking about “Getting Started In Saltwater Fly Fishing.” If you’ve never tried fly fishing in the salt, you’re in for a treat — and this program will give you the info you need to jump right in! I’ll even teach you a key knot for use when tying on saltwater flies, and I just might even share a few of my favorite saltwater spots!
Then, on Saturday, at 10 a.m. in the “Catch” seminar hall, I’ll be presenting “Chattahoochee Trout: An Overview.” This program, based on my book “Chattahoochee Trout: The Definitive Guide,” takes you on a tour of all of the Chattahoochee’s trout water from the extreme headwaters up in the mountains down to the lowermost trout water inside I-285 near Paces Mill in Atlanta.
There’s a lot more going on too. You’ll find live fly tying demonstrations by some of the world’s top experts. You’ll be able learn from the experts during a variety of casting demonstrations. Additionally, at the Fly Fishers Learning Center you can learn about fly tying, fly casting and more. There’s a special fly fishing seminar (on Saturday) especially for women too. These are all included in your admission.
In addition, a number of focused paid classes are available.
One-day admission for adults is $15, with a two-day pass running $25. Admission is $5 for children 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free. Scouts under 16 in uniform get in free, and military personnel with ID get in for $10. Note that tickets are cash only at the gate, though advance tickets can be purchased online at flyfishingshow.com/atlanta.
Now the bad news:
I hate to say it, but cybercrime has come to the world of fishing.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a scam fishing license website has been identified by the Georgia DNR’s Law Enforcement Division.
That’s especially troublesome since fishing season is rapidly approaching and since many will be buying or renewing licenses in the next couple of months.
The scam site appears as an advertisement during a Google search for “Georgia Fishing License.” The site allows you to enter personal information such as name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address. It gathers all of this info but then never asks for payment for the license.
The fake website appears to have been created outside the United States, and Georgia DNR’s Law Enforcement Division is working to get it shut down. Hopefully, by the time you read this, it will be gone.
If you or anyone you know has provided personal info to this fraudulent site, please reach out to DNR’s Law Enforcement Division’s Investigative Unit at (770) 918-6408. You’re also encouraged to file a police report with your local law enforcement agency and to monitor/freeze your credit.
Georgia DNR reminds folks that the only legitimate place to purchase a fishing or hunting license online in the State of Georgia is at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
