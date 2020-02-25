Are you constantly doing one thing after another in running your small business? Are things “slipping through the cracks” and not getting done on time because you are juggling so many things at once? Is your workday getting longer and longer trying to get everything done?
Determining where to focus your time, and more importantly, where not to spend time, is a critical success factor in running a successful small business.
Don’t sweat the small stuff!
If you’re a small business owner, I don’t have to tell you about the mountain of “to do’s” you are faced with every day. What I can tell you is that not all of your “to do’s” are equal in the value they produce for your business. Prioritizing the ones that have to get done, things that can wait for tomorrow or next week, and tasks that if they aren’t done won’t really matter, is a simple way to determine where to spend your time.
Taking time each week to document your tasks, then prioritizing them based upon their importance and urgency, will help you focus your time on more important activities. Eliminating all the things that don’t have to get done right away will also free up more time to spend on your top priorities.
Prioritizing your tasks and activities will help you spend your precious time on the right things at the right time. You’ll get more done and achieve better results. Sweating about the small stuff is a waste of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.