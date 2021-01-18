YouTube: A cesspool of conspiracy theorists, those who run video diaries that are about as exciting as changing a lightbulb, clickbait thumbnails/video titles, viral “challenges” and little snot-nosed kids who make more than my annual salary in a month doing nothing more than opening toys, not that I’m bitter (I’m extremely, acutely, insanely bitter).
But not all is wrong with the world’s most prolific provider of video entertainment.
There are plenty of positive aspects of YouTube, but perhaps one of the most overlooked is that the site has become the world’s greatest time capsule.
One of my favorite types of videos to watch on the site, those that I have spent an embarrassing amount of time viewing, are compilations of old television advertisements. Though they may be peddling a product, you get a sense of the fashion, the popular trends, the general socioeconomic status of the nation as a whole and more from these brief interludes into the world of yesteryear.
And of course, there’s the nostalgia. Watching TV ads from the early and mid-’90s immediately transports me back to my childhood bedroom.
Also, I’m just a few clicks away from watching the entire 1998 Arkansas vs. Tennessee football game, my favorite sports memory. I was in the stands that cold and damp afternoon with my grandfather, watching a battle between the two undefeated teams.
The Vols trailed 24-22 in the final minutes, and all Arkansas had to do to dethrone the new No. 1-ranked team was get a first down. But Tennessee got the miracle it needed.
Razorbacks quarterback Clint Stoerner was tripped up by one of his lineman, and in trying to regain his balance, put the ball on the turf. The Vols recovered. After a few rushes from Travis Henry, over 100,000 Volunteer faithful erupted as their team took the lead with just seconds remaining on their way to victory.
Not only was it an improbable, exhilarating win, my grandfather, the most pessimistic sports fan I’ve ever known, a man who would complain if his team scored a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown to secure a championship because a wide receiver muffed a block on the opposite side of the field, was elated.
But perhaps more importantly, YouTube serves as a time capsule for news broadcasts. Think of any pivotal or major event or occurrence, and you watch how it was presented in real time. There are those hard to watch, the horror, confusion and heartbreak reactions to the events of 9/11 as they played out, the mundane but memorable like the unknowns that Y2K presented, or the pivotal, such as the resignation of President Nixon. All of the major events of the world are there for the viewing, as they happened. Transporting us, albeit briefly, back in time to get a sense of the world at that particular moment.
And that is why I feel the Milton Historical Society’s “Milton Memoirs” project is so important.
You can read more about the project in this issue, but in short, the group is seeking photos from North Fulton residents on how COVID-19 impacted their jobs, families, day-to-day lives, any and all effects this world-changing event has had on this area.
The organization has already recorded interviews with many and is now asking for photos that “capture the essence of 2020.”
I love the idea behind this project, especially the thought that decades from now, students at area schools, when studying the chock-full-o’-history 2021-21 years, will be able to get a glimpse into life at this time through the photos and videos of those of us who lived through it in the same cities in which they live.
Even just a few years down the road the project will hold significant weight. I’m sure just a few years now we can look to the “Milton Memories” as a reminder of how far things have come, how we shouldn’t take those family get-togethers for granted, how much those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus sacrificed for the well-being of us all and just how nice it is to be back to “normal.”
And I’m sure it will end up on YouTube, a local submission to the world’s most vast time capsule.
