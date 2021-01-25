I’m not what you would call a “Corvette guy.”

I’ve never had a ‘Vette parked in my garage or necessarily sought to own one. As a kid, a Corvette poster never adorned my walls — that was Lamborghini territory. Throughout the years, I’ve always appreciated and admired the Corvette, but I don’t have any loyalty to the brand.

Despite this, the Corvette holds a special place in automotive-loving portion of my consciousness.

There are a few photos in my parent’s photo album of me, as a 4- or 5-year old, sitting in a C4, owned by my aunt’s then husband, looking giddy as can be. My excited countenance was understandable, I was about to go for a ride in my first sports car. Really, the first car I’d ever been in that wasn’t an old truck or something not-so-terribly exciting like a Ford Taurus.

Then there was my first drive behind the wheel of something with something with some actual performance, a Chevy SSR powered by the same V8 used in the Corvettes of the day. And oh, to relive that initial full throttle run, my first experience of real power projected through four wheels.

More recently, I tested the outgoing C7 Corvette, delivered to my home the same day my daughter was born. That coincidence was amusing in the fact that, the exact day I could no longer feasibly use a two-door coupe as a daily driver came along with the reason why — the sudden need to haul a family.

But more importantly, my week with the 2019 Vette was a reminder of why I love cars.

My daughter had arrived weeks early, she was tiny, in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and there was a potentially serious problem with her health.

I was, for lack of a better way of putting it, an absolutely emotional wreck. But in my journeys to and from the hospital that week, after my wife kicked me out of her room for snoring, the Corvette provided an astonishing escape. When I gave the steering wheel a workout on twisty roads or pinned the throttle to the floorboard and felt the surge of acceleration, I found brief respite. For those moments I was carefree, instead of weighted down with the anxiety of my tiny, newborn daughter’s health and the wellbeing of my wife, who was also dealing with her own issues stemming from her emergency surgery.

These Corvette-related moments are significant in my automotive memories. And my week with the new C8 was another — it made me a Corvette convert.

Now, I won’t be throwing up a poster of the C8 on my bedroom wall — I still haven’t hung up the wall deco my wife bought for our bedroom years ago — and neither will I be rushing out to buy a Vette. Journalism salaries and baby car seats be damned. But you can now consider me a Corvette man.

I loved the C7 and sung its praises, but the C8 is something altogether more amazing.

It goes beyond simply taking the engine from under the hood to behind the driver’s back, it is a revelation of sorts.

This is a mid-engine, American supercar that will zip to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, provide the kind of grip that will send passenger’s pancreases into their shoulders and commands the kind of attention that makes a balding, homely middle-aged men feel like Brad Pitt. At the same time, it’s reasonably practical, comfortable enough for daily use and, despite a radically updated look that can be a bit strange from a few angles, it is still recognizable as a Corvette.

The real piece de resistance is its asking price — one of these incredible machines can land in your garage for about $60,000. That’s like Virgin Galactic offering to take the average Joe beyond Earth’s atmosphere for the price of a five-day Disneyland vacation. Maybe that’s not the best analogy considering I think you could actually spend less being rocketed into space than taking the family to Orlando for a week. But you get the idea, the Corvette is a supercar bargain.

It is easy to get excited about the novelty of the C8 and thrust greatness upon it. But this isn’t some new love interest who talks up his late-night performance to no end before delivering a half-hearted effort and a self-inflicted knockout in the first round. The Vette stands and delivers.

Even on winter rubber — I know I’m on the bottom of the automotive totem pole because I get the convertible supercar in winter tires in December — the C8 has staggering levels of grip and handling prowess.

It doesn’t have the tail-swinging happiness of the outgoing Corvette that many appreciate with its mid-engine layout, but in carving corners, it excels.

Though the steering feel is not hugely communicative, turn-in is razor sharp, and shifts from the 8-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission pop off gear changes with a smooth ferocity, whether the Vette handles the changes or the paddle shifters are employed.

Power from the 6.2-liter V8 is instantaneous to the rear wheels, and the powerplant puts down its grunt in a steady stream to the redline.

Frankly, to get the most out of this car, you need a track. Since I don’t happen to have one in the backyard, I had to settle for public roads, and I felt I was unable to stretch the C8’s legs to their full potential.

While I can’t say how the new Vette will do on a track day, for those who want to attack curvy county roads and floor it on long highway on-ramps, the C8 has all the performance you’ll need.

And because I spent my week behind the wheel on public thoroughfares, I can say the new Corvette continues the C7’s legacy of being a serious performance machine that can be used every day.

Under normal driving conditions its ride is sporty, but only those with slipped discs would consider it to be harsh.

Interior fit-and-finish is a serious step up from the previous generation, and the cabin has been totally reworked to accommodate the engine’s relocation. Everything that can be fiddled or fidgeted with is aimed at the driver, including the infotainment screen and the long row of climate controls that bifurcates the driver and passenger seats.

The interior layout says to hell with the passenger, they are just along for the ride. You, Mr. or Mrs. Driver, are what this car was made for. That includes what radio station we listen to while attacking mountain roads, thank you very much.

The tunes coming from the stereo won’t be drowned out by engine noise in banal driving situations, either. The C8 is happy to roar when the optional variable exhaust is set to bark mode, but engine noise is rather muted for those in the cabin. This can be viewed as a downside, and there were times when I wanted to hear the V8 growl while pulling away from a downtown traffic light, but overall, it is hard to criticize the refinement of not being shouted at every time you put your right foot down a bit.

The squared-off wheel — yes, it is flat-bottomed and flat-topped — takes some getting used to, but not much. Even after a short time behind the wheel, pun intended, I had grown accustomed to it.

Mid-engine sports cars are described as “commodious” about as often as a Prius is termed “fun to drive,” but the C8 breaks the mold in providing a heavy helping of room for people and things.

Getting into a low-slung sports car is usually an embarrassing proposition for portly fellows such as your author, but I had no troubles easing into, or feeling confined by, the sporty seats. Taller folks won’t have much of a problem either.

There are two cargo areas, one in front of the cabin and the other behind the engine, that are narrow but quite deep and spacious. My tester had no problem swallowing $100 in groceries in the rear area alone.

On another trip, the “trunk” had no issues in hauling two large boxes of diapers.

And remember, this is a machine offering just under 500 horsepower a top speed of over 190 mph that can still handle the average grocery run.

Rearward visibility is just about nonexistent, but those willing to shell out for 2LT or 3LT models get GM’s rearview camera mirror, which allows you to see all those you leave in the dust.

The only problem with the camera mirror is you won’t be able to see just how big the smile on your countenance is when you pull away from the crowd. This new Corvette is just so easy to love.

In the past, my Corvette-related memories are special unto themselves, such as my first ride in sports car or the birth of my child. There was no such occasion in my week with the C8, but I didn’t need one to remember those days, the Corvette itself was enough to make it a special time.

Consider me Corvette-converted.