While mindlessly scrolling Facebook recently, I came across a post in a community group I’ve seen all too often in the last year — someone down on their luck, health-related or otherwise, amid COVID-19.

The poster said he had been out of work for months — he was a producer of live events, which of course are almost completely on hold — but he still in need of a truck. Specifically, a Toyota Tacoma with a price tag under $10,000.

Two comments on the post stuck out and were exemplary of the “Taco’s” following.

One man said, “good luck,” given the Tacoma’s high resale value. He suggested that one could not be had for that price unless it had 180,000 miles on the odometer or more.

A woman replied to that comment to say, “It’s a Toyota, 180k is nothing.” Actually, her post had a complete lack of grammar, it took me six times reading it to figure out what she meant, so I figured I’d spare you the trouble.

The Tacoma has built its fanbase, at least in part, over the past 25 years for these reasons —reliability and resale. It’s somewhat hard to fault a loyal work/play transport that doesn’t hurt the wallet too much to begin with, won’t hurt it with repairs and will give you more back when it’s time to move on to another model.

Brand loyalty goes a long way, especially where trucks are concerned. I have family members who don’t even test drive other manufacturer’s products no matter what they offer. But those who have not bowed before the Taco shrine won’t let their eyes go blind to its faults. And for all the positive aspects of the Tacoma, there are just as many negatives.

For starters, steering the Tacoma is more about faith than feel. The steering is about as intelligible as someone giving a speech after a double shot of Novocain and is especially feathery. We may not be talking about a sports car here, but feeling like the front wheels are actually doing their work based on what I’m doing with the steering wheel is a must in my book.

The Taco’s driving personality isn’t much improved by its engine or automatic transmission.

There are two engines available depending on trim, and they can either be bolted to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

My top-of-the-range TRD Pro tester came with the larger of the two engines — a 3.5-liter V6 offering 278-hp and 265 ft.-lb. of torque — and the auto.

The V6 has acceptable grunt and power in everyday driving situations and can handle up to 6,800 pounds towing, but its performance is let down by indecisive gear changes from the transmission. The auto is like the cat that just stands in the doorway, frustrating others while it decides where it wants to go, inside or out. Up a cog or down one, in this case.

All modern midsize trucks have fairly utilitarian cabins, but even in top-spec form, the Tacoma’s is awash with hard plastics and cheap-feeling materials. It also looks dated. That said, the seats are supportive, the cabin silences most outside noise, all but base models get an 8-inch touchscreen and several USB ports are standard along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and SiriusXM connectivity.

Models in upper trims also get all-weather floor liners, a 120-volt power outlet, a crawl function, heated seats and Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Monitor system.

All models get Toyota Safety Sense that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, smart cruise control, lane departure alert and automatic high beams. Additional driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sonar and a panoramic view monitor.

Among midsize trucks, the Tacoma is at the back of the pack for rear legroom. Models like the Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado and Honda Ridgeline offer several more inches in crew cab setups. And seating an adult in the rear of the shorter “access cab” with its paltry 24-inches of legroom is unlikely to go well.

Ride quality in the TRD Pro wasn’t exceptional, but that can likely be chalked that up to its off-road setup that includes FOX internal bypass shocks, Goodyear all-terrain rubber and factory lift.

Several off-road specific trims are offered, including the TRD Pro and aptly named “Off-Road” model. Toyota is also offering a limited run of a Trail Special Edition.

The Tacoma’s prowess on the unpaved paths is a leading contributor to its legend with the TRD Pro leading the current pack.

The top trim gets 2.5-inch internal bypass FOX shocks, a tuned suspension, aluminum front skid plate, LED lighting, 16-inch black alloys wearing Kevlar-reinforced Goodyear Wrangler rubber and a multitude of styling upgrades like a hood scoop and unique grille.

TRD Pro models start at $44,350, about $18,000 more than a base model with the short cab, manual transmission and two-wheel drive. There’s a big price jump from the cheapest to most pricey Tacoma, but there’s a lot of ways to spec one, 33 in fact. Customizability includes drivetrain, cab size, two- or four-wheel drive and six trim levels. A six-foot bed comes with the short cab with the double cab sporting a five-footer.

While the Tacoma has its strong points, its legend doesn’t completely make up for its shortcomings, and its greatest attribute might be its name association. Brand loyalty will keep the Taco selling, and there are certainly plenty of buyers new to the brand that will be drawn to it, but they will want to expand their shopping beyond just the Toyota dealership.