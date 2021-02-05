The truck wars have been going on for the better part of a century, but in the last decade the steam has really picked up. Get it, picked up? Pickup truck? Never mind.

Some light-duty trucks top trim have interiors and amenities that rival luxury offerings, making these workhorses respectable family haulers. Torque is ever increasing, and several heavy- duty models now offer near or over a 1,000 pound-feet figure. Lighter materials are being implemented along with more efficient engines, a boon for fuel efficiency. Innovative technology is easing the headaches associated with towing.

But one thing has remained the same for decades — Ford outsells every other manufacturer by a wide margin.

And for many decades, Chevy was firmly in the No. 2 spot, but its spot on the second step of the podium is being challenged.

In 2019, Ram outsold the bowtie brand for the first time and did so by a significant margin of about 58,000 models.

But in the tumultuous automotive year of 2020, Chevy was returned to its runner-up sales spot, outpacing the Ram by about 32,000 units. And interestingly enough, Silverado sales (along with the Sierra 1500) actually improved year-over-year while the F-150 and Ram 1500 lost over 11 percent.

Buyers’ return to the bowtie could be down to familiarity, because it is unlikely to be from comparison.

The Silverado is good truck, make no mistake, but being good is no longer enough in the light-duty landscape. When compared to its rivals, the Chevy just doesn’t reach the same levels as the sales champion F-150 and the Silverado’s most direct challenger, the Ram.

For starters, the cabin lacks an upmarket feel and appearance, even in top trim. Some may argue trucks are workhorses first-and-foremost, but that doesn’t mean they have to come with a dated interior, and the Silverado does.

Also, the ride can be harsh. All trucks can be a bit jarring and/or flouncy without any weight in the bed, but the Ford and especially the Ram, are more proficient at softening those blows.

The shortfalls could be a bit easier to overlook if the Silverado presented a significant cost savings, but its about on par with the Ram across its lineup. And in most cases, the Ram offers more.

While its rivals beat out the Silverado in several categories, the Chevy is no slouch or utilitarian heap of metal, it is a formidable toiler.

The Silverado is highly configurable to an owner’s tastes with a bevy of trims, powertrains and beds sizes available. Bed/cab configurations include a regular cab with an 8-foot bed, a crew cab with an approximate 6-foot bed or an extended cab or crew cab with a bed a bit over 6.5 feet. All-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive is available across the board.

Engine choices range from a 2.7-liter turbo four to a hulking 6.2-liter V8 with a V6 and smaller eight-cylinder in between.

My tester came with the 3-liter turbocharged Duramax diesel — a fantastic optional engine offering 460 ft.-lbs. of torque and notable mpg figures of 23 city and 33 highway. Immediate power is on hand, and it is surprisingly quiet in its operation. Shifts from the 10-speed auto transmission are smart and smooth.

Towing and payload capacity obviously differ by bed size and engine choice, but overall the Silverado offers slightly more or slightly less capacities than the F-150 or Ram 1500 with similar setups.

Most Silverado models received an increase in capability for 2021 and net about 9,500-pounds of towing capacity. Those needing the most capability could turn to the RST trim with optional 20-inch wheels and the Max Trailering Package to get 13,300-pounds of towing grunt.

Seven trims are offered, from the utilitarian Work Truck to the top-tier High Country. Lower trims still offer a long list of options, so configuring a Silverado to one’s taste is easily accomplished.

Opting for mid-range RST provides the best bang for buck. It includes an 4G LTE hotspot, dual-zone climate control, heated steering when and front seats, remote start, hitch guidance and 2 USB ports in the front panel.

The Z71 Off-Road package, which includes skid plates, all-terrain tires, hill descent control and other features is an attractive option for those needing prowess on the unpaved paths. Other packages include a Bose Premium Sound System, head-up display, wireless charging and added safety features and driving aids.

GM’s Multi-Flex tailgate, which offers a myriad of creative setups for accessing the bed or its cargo, is now available on the Chevy.

The Silverado may lack the refined ride of its rivals, but it beats them out in “feel.” The Chevy has surprisingly good steering and brake feel with excellent responsiveness.

Cubbies and storage spaces speck the cabin, including under-seat storage in the rear of the crew cab, which is commodious for passengers.

In an overall sense, it’s a bit hard to fault the Silverado. It is a capable dynamo that delivers broad capability and attractive features, but its rivals offer similar attributes and excel in areas where the Silverado lacks.

Few of the hundreds of thousands who sign the dotted line and throw out a down payment for a Silverado each year are likely to regret their decision, unless they do so without shopping around.