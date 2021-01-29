I’ve probably logged over a thousand hours playing driving video games, from the original Gran Turismo and Payrus’ NASCAR Racing in my youth to modern simulators like iRacing.

However, I did not anticipate that one of the best and most enjoyable of them all would be a game in which you are a truck driver. That’s it. Pick up trailers and/or cargo, drive through cities and along highways to your destination and make the delivery. I suppose there is a business aspect to it, working you way up to be able to hire other drivers and making the most of your miles. And there is a realism that includes unexpected detours, speeding tickets and errant drivers.

But at its heart, American Truck Simulator is just a game in which you drive around, not race, to your destination while driving something that is neither fast, sporty or aspirational.

Yet, since I began playing a few weeks ago, I’ve grown to absolutely love it.

For one, it is perhaps the only driving game I have ever played that is relaxing. Just drive along as the fantastically rendered landscapes of the west coast and southwest pass you by through a digital windshield. Make your deliveries, get your pay, pick up another load and grow your business through miles logged. It is a fantastically simple concept, but beautifully executed.

American Truck Simulator has also sparked those fantasies about getting behind the wheel of a real “big rig,” maybe for a moment becoming a “modern-day cowboy” and hauling 40,000 pounds across the country in pursuit of a paycheck and a bit o’ the freedom that comes with the open road.

But I don’t think this would a good idea, at least not initially.

There have only been a few times I have ever pulled trailer, and one of those resulted in me doing a 3,496-point turn when I reached the dead end of a neighborhood road while lost.

That is one of several reasons why I was unable to get any “big haul” fantasies to come true during my stint with the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD. I don’t own a trailer nor anything that would necessitate one. And though I do know a handful of people who have boats and other things that need hauling every now and again, I just don’t have the gumption to ask, “May I please borrow your $30,000 worth of boat and trailer so I can test this truck even though you have the knowledge I couldn’t even handle a small trailer with a few bales of pine straw in it?”

But I still got to haul some stuff. However, it was limited to a bathroom vanity and a few bits of baseboard that were easily swallowed by the Sierra’s bed.

So, my trucker fantasies remain just that, fantasies, but as trucks are now being called on to be family haulers with upscale accommodations in addition to being workhorses, the Sierra 2500 still has to be capable without a trailer behind it. And in most ways, it is.

There are several updates to the Sierra HD for 2021. The MultiPro tailgate is now standard in all but base models, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is offered and there are a host of new options packages.

Among the new upgrades are trailer technologies, including a jack-knife alert, bed view monitor with zoom capability, hitch guidance and a rear side view with “trailer length indicator.”

My tester was filled to the brim with these features, allowing me to view just about every angle on the Sierra from an outside perspective while in the driver’s seat. Users can scroll through the long list of available views, including an overhead perspective, side angles, into the bed and even from ahead of the Sierra looking back. If you hit something while navigating a parking lot with all this tech, it’s your own damn fault.

Also fitted to my tester was the optional diesel engine, a 6.6-liter V8 Duramax. A gas version of the same displacement is standard.

The Duramax comes with a significant price tag of about $10,000 depending on what trim level is selected, but buyers get a standout engine, and additional capability, by throwing in the extra dough.

The Duramax offers 445 hp and just over 900 lb.-ft. of torque, 44 more horses and almost double the torque of the gas engine.

There are huge bursts of grunt from the diesel, as expected, and it is smooth in delivering its power. It also pairs well with the 10-speed automatic transmission, which serves up smart changes.

The Duramax also nets buyers more trailering capability, but the Sierra is bit down on payload and trailering capacities compared to some of its rivals with similar powertrains. Max payload is 3,979 pounds (with the gas engine) and trailering capacity tops out at 18,510 pounds (in Duramax models).

On the road, the Sierra is not overly flouncy, a common issue among heavy duty trucks, and it provides tangible feel from the steering wheel, an uncommon trait in HDs.

My crew cab tester, the largest cabin offered, was incredibly spacious for front and rear passengers. The rear row could have likely accommodated the single vanity I transported, but that went against my fantasies of being a trucker for the day, so I dismissed the notion.

Putting the vanity in the bed also allowed me to use GMC’s MultiPro tailgate.

Press one of the two buttons on the upper portion of the tailgate and it lowers conventionally, but the second button is where things get really ingenious.

With the tailgate down, a gate can be raised vertically to provide a backstop, so to speak, for longer items that cannot fit in the bed with the tailgate raised. The same function can also be used when the smaller, inner gate is lowered. It can also be affixed horizontally to create a small work surface.

Users can also lower the inner tailgate for easier reachability into the bed, because just like toast always lands butter side down, items in a truck bed always shift to just out of your reach. From that position, a step can be lowered to keep your pant seams intact when you need to get inside the bed.

Storage spaces, most of them quite commodious, are to be found just about anywhere you look, including under the rear seats.

The cabin is especially spacious, but not quite up to par with the likes of well-appointed Ford and Ram models which fringe into luxury territory.

Cheap-feeling plastics are the norm in the GMC, and the silver-painted plastic trim around the knobs are particularly awful. The 8-inch touchscreen is also engulfed by the 2500’s large dash while competitors offer tablet-sized screens. A bright side is Chevy’s system is intuitive, and there are plenty of knobs and buttons for common inputs.

The Sierra 2500 may not be the 18-wheeler I wanted to drive, but it is a worthy, tech-savvy workhorse for those who willing to sacrifice a more upscale cabin and small bit of capability.

Now, back to my (digital) Freightliner and the open (computer-generated) desert hauling a (virtual) reefer trailer of milk.