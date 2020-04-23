It has happened to us all. We are in an unfamiliar place, perhaps a hotel or the home of a friend, when we are confronted with shower controls we have never seen before. So we stand there, twisting and turning knobs having no idea what these inputs are actually doing to the temperature or stream of the water. You turn one knob to the left and the water gets cooler. Yet, when you turn it to the right to increase the heat, the H2O stream defies logic and gets colder still.
After an amount of time has passed that we would be embarrassed to admit, the water is still too cold, too hot, or it is coming out the faucet, but seemingly nothing we can do will divert it to the shower head.
And there we stand. A normal, intelligent person absolutely perplexed by shower controls.
Now, take someone who owns an older economy car, really anything over 6 or 7 seven years old that is non-luxury, and have them try to work the controls of a modern car’s climate control system. It will have a similar look to the foreign shower situation, like an ape with a Rubix Cube.
The driver of an older car has grown accustomed to turning a knob for what vents they want air to come from, turning a knob to set how hard they want that air to blow, and turning a knob for how hot or cold they want that air to be. With modern cars, it’s not so easy. You set a specific temperature instead of the thickness of a blue or red line. There are also dual and even tri-zone controls. And in many cases, you must cycle through options before landing on, say, defrost and floor vent operation.
I happen to be extremely familiar with modern climate control systems, including those of Mercedes-Benz, but no matter what knobs I turned, buttons I pushed or settings I tried to change, the GLE was blowing nothing but hot air. Something, I determined, was not working properly, and I was pretty sure it wasn’t me.
I sweated profusely during my test — there was no relief with outside temperatures in the 80’s — and it put a damper, literally, on experiencing Mercedes’ great entry-level luxury midsized crossover that starts at a bit under $53,000 (though we will get into more numbers later).
The GLE’s high cabin and somewhat wide stance gives driver and passengers ample leg, head and shoulder room. Mercedes says the interior dimensions are TBA, but the GLE has a slightly longer wheelbase and is stretched overall compared to 2019 models. So, it is safe to assume that the GLE’s generous 38.2-inch cargo area and 80.3-cubic feet of space with the rear seats down has grown ever so slightly for 2020.
While the GLE seats 5 as standard, buyers can outfit a third row, along with power folding second row and added USB ports in the rear, for $2,100. The third row works well for kids, but adults will likely have trouble squeezing into the rear seats, and they will be in tight confines once they do.
The GLE comes standard with coil springs, but my tester was fitted with the AIRMATIC Suspension Package which uses electronically controlled air springs and active dampening. When installed, drivers can adjust the ride height of the GLE. I lifted the suspension when driving on a rutted, gravel road and lowered it otherwise for added stability. I also played with the feature at red lights because like everyone else with the maturity of a 7-year old, I like new toys to play with.
I cannot comment on the GLE’s ride quality without the package, but with it, the GLE is poised and proper during the daily commute, through undulations and over pot-marked streets. Optional massaging front seats certainly helped.
The cabin is also whisper quiet, but again, I can’t speak for all GLE’s as mine came with the aptly named Acoustic Comfort Package ($1,100) that provides additional noise insulation.
Earlier I said we’d dive more into numbers, and now that I’ve listed off a few grand worth of optional features, the time has come.
A front-wheel drive GLE starts at $52,500 and a 4MATIC at $56,200, but my super-loaded tester broke the $83,000 mark. Now, this model included just about every option available — safety packages, driver assists, AMG exterior styling, 4-zone climate control and a bevy of other features — but it does exemplify how quickly that starting price can swell.
However, you don’t need to dish out tens of thousands. The GLE is fairly well equipped as standard. Highlights include two 12.3-inch screen serving as the infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, dual-zone climate control, navigation, power sunroof and some active driver assists.
I would opt for the aforementioned air suspension, AMG Line Exterior package that includes a more aggressive look and AMG braking system, and the Driver Assistance Package Plus which contains a load of active safety features and smart cruise control with stop and go. I’d also add heated and ventilated front seats for $450 to outfit the GLE for a bit over $63,000.
Those wanting more power can opt for the GLE 450 with its six-cylinder engine, but do not immediately overlook the 350’s turbocharged four-banger. The 2-liter power plant serves up 255 horsepower and 273 torques. The engine has a nice pep in its step to get the 350 from 0-60 in a respectable 7 seconds. Torque is ample from low revs and responses are rapid.
Steering is slightly on the light side and not very communicative. Those wanting noticeably sporty performance could consider the GLE’s AMG cousin, but the regular boy is still somewhat agile.
The GLE’s interior has a muted sophistication about it. The cabin contains mostly nicer materials — though some hard plastics can be found — and the large, colorful screens grab the eyes.
Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment has seemingly endless menus, but after an introductory period navigating the system becomes more straightforward. The touchpad controller, however, is a fly in the ointment. It can be burdensome to use because pinpointing an exact function usually involves the driver taking his eyes off the road for more than a momentary glance.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard on all models.
Except for my last two days with my GLE tester — the days spent driving around in a pool of my own perspiration — I enjoyed Mercedes’ relatively new midsized crossover. It is spacious enough to haul the family around while swallowing up a week’s worth of groceries. There is also a gusty little four cylinder under the hood, and it provides a mostly refined ride and relaxed interior. And if you are careful with the options list, the GLE serves as an affordable option to enter the midsized luxury crossover market.
Just make sure the climate control is working properly.
I am still not sure what caused my GLE tester to lose the ability to blow cold air into the cabin, but I will not go as far as to call it out as a harbinger of quality control issues. That’s because I am still an intelligent adult, but I too am perplexed by strange shower controls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.