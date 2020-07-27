Buyers who want to put a new model in their driveway while spending as little dough as possible will likely be attracted to the 2020 Nissan Versa. With a starting price of $15,625 with destination, it is the third cheapest car on sale in the U.S. today, trailing only the Chevy Spark and Mitsubishi Mirage in the affordability race.
The Versa recently held the title of most affordable new car, but Nissan has introduced the third generation, which costs more than the outgoing mark but provides more amenities, refreshed styling and higher quality cabin materials.
The departing Versa was about as visually stimulating as imagining one’s grandmother naked, but the new generation features sharper lines and Nissan’s distinctive fascia. It is also slightly longer and wider and rides two inches lower than previous models. On the inside, the once soporific dash has been revamped with “Gliding Wing” styling and can feature eye-grabbing features like contrast stitching and colored inlays.
The third-generation Versa also adds remote keyless entry, push-button start and power windows as standard features.
Interior materials have been upgraded and include soft-touch surfaces on the doors, dash and some areas of the center stack, and some come with a textured appearance. Some cow hide can reside in the interior, but leather seats are not available.
The Versa’s powerplant has also been slightly reworked to offer more horsepower and torque. But hey, we are still talking economy here, so the 1.6-liter 4-cylinder now offers 122 horses and a max 114 ft.-lb. of torque.
The Versa feels underpowered when accelerating, to the point it seemed I could measure it’s 0-60 time with an egg timer. The continuously variable transmission’s faux gear changes are frustrating because they impede the Versa’s already slow progress.
Buyers who want the cheapest Versa, an S model, will get a manual transmission, with a CVT available in the lowest trim. The CVT is standard in SV and SR models.
While the Versa is not going to break any speed records, its engine is mostly smooth. And the frugality of its power extends to the gas pumps. CVT-equipped models get an EPA estimated 32 city/40 highway mpg.
Driving dynamics are respectable. There is a decent dose of feel from the steering wheel and brake pedal, but handling is humdrum.
The Versa does level out many of the road’s bumps and lumps for a composed and mostly comfortable ride.
Despite being longer and wider than the outgoing generation, rear passengers get 6-inches fewer legroom. However, hip and shoulder room have increased. Average sized adults will be accommodated for space in the rear row with the Versa’s headroom about average for the subcompact segment.
While penny-pinchers will be drawn in by the Versa’s low starting price and standard features like Bluetooth, chrome grille, 6-way manual driver’s seat, cruise control, power windows and push-button start. But opting to mid-level trim can present better value for money.
Upgrading from an S model with CVT to mid-range SV trim adds $1,240 to the asking price but nets buyers 16-inch alloy wheels, body-color door handles and heated sideview mirrors with turn signals, driver’s seat armrest, NissanConnect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and a digital screen in the gauge cluster. All models get automatic emergency braking, and SV trim adds blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.
SR models start at $19,265 and include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a dark chrome grille and other upgrades. The Convenience Package ($300) is also available for SR models and includes heated front seats and intelligent cruise control.
Nissan’s infotainment system looks a little dated and can be slow to respond but is generally intuitive. All models get a 7-inch touchscreen, three USB ports and a good dose of analog inputs.
The Versa makes good use of its smaller stature with good amounts of storage capacity. The trunk offers a spacious 14.7-cubic feet of storage space. There are also cubbies fore and aft the gear lever and in the doors.
There is quite a lot to like in the revamped Versa. It is certainly not the most engaging subcompact to drive and it suffers from a lack of power, but even in higher trims it is particularly affordable, practical and comes with desirable features.
The Versa may not be great overall, but it does show that a low price does not always equal sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.