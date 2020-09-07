Orders for the 702-horsepower Ram TRX Launch Edition, essentially a Ram trophy truck to battle Ford’s Raptor, were filled in a single day. If you weren’t one of the lucky few to get your order in, it will still be available next year.

But those looking for the convenience and comfort of a Ram with an emphasis on off-road capability, the Ram Rebel fits the bill.

Sure, the Rebel may not get over 700 horses and 650 lb.-ft. of torque like the TRX, but it’s performance is not to be dismissed.

The Rebel formula is to take a 1500 Crew Cab and install a factory lift and electronic locking rear axle, a dash of Bilstein monotube dampers with external reservoirs at the rear, a heavy helping of skid plates, maybe a pinch of optional blacked-out grille and wheels and put the whole shebang on chunky Goodyear DuraTec tires.

The Rebel sits in the upper tier or Ram trim levels between the mid-range Laramie and top-of-the-range Limited. A Quad Cab with 6-foot-4-inch box is standard with the larger cabin of the optional Crew Cab cutting down the box size to 5-foot-7-inch.

Pricing starts at $47,990 for a 4X4 model, but that price can quickly swell with options. My tester rang in at over $71,000.

That’s a hefty price tag, but anyone familiar with modern Rams will be aware that you are essentially getting an interior that puts some luxury cars to shame.

One way to add to the standard price is to opt for the 3-liter V6 turbo diesel, the priciest of four engines available and the motor that powered my tester. A 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is standard with a 5.7-liter V8 HEMI, either in a traditional guise or with an eTorque hybrid system, also available.

The $4,995 turbo diesel option provides 260 horsepower and an impressive 480 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is not quite as refined as GM’s 3-liter DuraMax turbo diesel, but that is a high bar, and the Ram’s powerplant is still a good performer.

The diesel is more workhorse than thoroughbred with adequate power and torque to get over 12,000 pounds towed. While hauling nothing but air, the Ram is mild-mannered around town. Other than being slow to respond at lower cruising speeds at times, it isn’t the source of any headaches. It will also return good mpg figures according to EPA estimates of 29 highway and 21 city.

Inside the cab, there is no questioning the type of fuel needed to get the Ram going — the diesel’s chugging rattle can be heard by passengers, but it’s not overly obtrusive to the ears.

That’s good, because as anyone who follows the world of light-duty trucks knows no one can hold a candle to the Ram’s lux interior. Hell, some entry level luxury cars can’t match the Ram, but like a true luxury offering, you need to avoid conservancy where the options list is concerned to get the full effect.

As standard, the Rebel gets a six-speaker Bose audio system, a rear power sliding window, LED exterior lighting, in-floor storage bins, rear climate control outlets, two USB ports and 12- and 115-volt outlets.

Opting for the Rebel 12 package ($2,995) nets buyers the massive, tablet-like 12-inch touchscreen with navigation, leather seating and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Other packages include dual-zone climate control, remote start, heated front seats and steering wheel, proximity key, leather-trimmed seats, wireless charging, a good dose of safety and driving aids plus other features.

My tester included all those niceties and more, most notably Ram’s air suspension ($1,805). I can’t speak to the Rebel’s ride without it, but it makes for a supremely smooth and, excuse the pun, airy ride.

Even in crew cab guise, the cabin is extremely spacious for rear seat passengers. And for added space, you could probably fit a small person in the Ram’s center console. There is a thin storage tray on top with a cavernous area underneath. The whole box can be slid backwards and forwards for added cargo space outside of the console box itself. And passengers can do some trigonometry to pass the time. Ram has provided conversion charts, a ruler, protractor and more molded into the underside of the lid.

While the interior and ride give off an air of luxury (couldn’t resist), the Rebel still needs to do truck stuff. About once every two years if you are like most truck owners I know, but nonetheless.

Depending on powertrain and how many wheels receive power, the Ram offers between 1,700- and 2,000-pound payload capacity with the aforementioned 12,750 pound towing rating max (the Rebel tops out just below that). There is also the optional multi-function tailgate, which can be split 60/40 for when the situation calls for it. Another option is the RamBox Cargo Management System, essentially two lockable, spacious built-in toolboxes over the rear wheels. Both features come with a price tag of $995 each.

Overall, the Ram Rebel delivers in its pursuit to be a capable, comfortable and composed work truck with an emphasis on providing performance beyond the beaten path. And buyers willing to dish out added dough will be rewarded with an interior that is positively opulent for a light-duty truck.

The Rebel may not be a TRX, but unlike a TRX, you can have one now.