My throat felt like it was full of fiberglass insulation and uncooked grits. The sun seemed to be a few million miles closer to Earth, its brightness melting my pupils. My head was throbbing faster and with more ferocity than a bass drum in a speed metal song.

It was a hell of a hangover.

This was back in my pre-family days, a time in which I could party all night and crash on a couch without a second thought. I had spent the previous night doing just that, downing a slurry of beer and cocktails.

My comrades in drink had approached the night’s endeavors with more grace. While they certainly had their fun, they were still a bit reserved, and as such, were far better off that morning than I. They also showed their maturity in their hungover discussions, describing different characteristics of the coffee beans on hand while preparing a pot of some high-dollar, sophisticated brew.

Meanwhile, I had popped open a cloyingly sweet energy drink and was burping away. Cautiously, due to the hangover.

Now, this isn’t to say that my friends were necessarily better than me. I had certainly had more fun the night before, but I was paying for it. They had simply just gone about their partying in a more dignified way, while I had taken the rambunctious route.

In that situation, my friends were playing the part of the Mazda 3 Turbo. Amusing, lively and refined but still mature. On the other hand, I was the out-for-a-good-time-at-all-costs, juvenile party hound. I was the Hyundai Veloster N.

These two machines have much in common. They are both powered by turbocharged engines offering heavy helpings of power, they are small and agile with room enough for rear passengers, they come in hatchback form full of user driver aids and both have a starting price in the low $30,000s.

Most notably, they are both fantastic offerings, albeit for wildly different reasons.

The Mazda Turbo is the highly anticipated, more powerful version of the 3, either in hatchback or sedan form.

The 3 excels at providing a pristine driving experience. Steering feel is top-notch, it stays firmly planted through even the knottiest of corners with a composed, yet still supple, ride quality. It is certainly in the fun-to-drive category, but with its two engine options offering just 155- or 186-hp, an injection of power was needed.

And that wish was granted.

The 3 can now be had with a snail bolted its engine, a 2.5-liter turbo four offering 250 horses and a whopping 320 ft.-lb. of torque.

There’s a whiff of lag from a standstill, but otherwise the turbo is particularly sprightly and provides long, smooth climbs up the rev range.

The 3 is a joy to throw in corners, especially with all-wheel drive that comes standard in all Turbo models, and the turbo provides the pep missing from lower models. The turbo is particularly swift, and with just six gears to manage, it is happy to stay higher in the rev range to eliminate any low-rpm lag.

The 6-speed auto is smart and smooth in everyday driving situations, but I took to the paddle shifters when driving with gusto.

The 3 approaches corners like a well-honed chef’s knife — precise and without much drama. The Veloster N is a meat cleaver. It attacks the bendy bits with aplomb and makes quick work of them.

Powering the little Korean rocket is a 2.0-liter turbo offering a hefty 275-horsepower and 260 ft.-lb. of torque that hustles the N from a standstill to 60 in about five seconds. It is a hard-pulling, rapid powerplant that has perhaps the best exhaust note to ever come from a turbo-four, popping and banging like it had a few more cylinders under the hood.

New for 2021, the N gets a dual-clutch, 8-speed automatic option with paddle shifters option ($1,500) with the 6-speed manual still standard.

While I’ll always prefer a stick, especially in a hot hatch, the dual-clutch auto serves up speedy gear changes, and drivers can still use the paddle shifters. Unlike the Mazda, which will revert to full automatic if it feels the revs are too high, the Veloster allows drivers to chase the red line. Or in this case, the yellow and red shifting indicators in the gauge cluster.

For those who still occasionally slam the brakes while trying to heel-toe, like this writer, the automatic transmission comes with rev-matching.

All power is sent to the front wheels, but even when pushing the N to its limits there’s only a tinge of understeer, if at all.

The Veloster chews up backroads while delivering exceptional steering feel with appreciable weight, and the red-calipered, ventilated disc brakes brings the N to a stop like hitting wet cement to allow for deeper dives into corners. All the while, the exhaust is shouting away. Piloting the N on a curvy road lights up that juvenile part of our brains that says, faster, louder, harder, and then giggles about the sexual connotation of those words.

The N’s exceptional performance at speed does come at the sacrifice of comfort on the daily drive. It’s sport-tuned suspension, even in comfort mode, leads to a jarring ride quality.

The Mazda is far more polished in soaking up road imperfections and delivers a comfortable ride.

Both models have rear seats that can accommodate adults, so long as they don’t mind being slightly confined. The 3 does have the advantage in number of doors, though, offering four to the Veloster’s three. Yes, there is only one rear door located on the passenger side.

Interior styling is world’s apart. The Mazda had supple leather seats, a padded, leather covered dash, and a posh appearance with a floating 8.8-inch infotainment screen.

The Hyundai is more utilitarian and a bit dreary in all black — its blue seatbelts are the only thing adding some color. The N’s “N-terior” is less refined than the Mazda, but it is unashamedly sport-forward. Driving mode selectors sit in a prominent position on the steering wheel, including the customizable “N” mode that allows drivers to tailor settings for the suspension, exhaust, limited slip differential, adaptive dampers and more.

The cloth seats — leather is not an option — are well-bolstered and comfortable with an “N” logo lighting up when the doors open.

The disparity between the 3’s maturity and the N’s vivacity is obvious from the first glance.

Either as a hatch or sedan, the Mazda is beautifully sculpted with supple curves and dapper character. To personify its looks, the 3 is a gorgeous mother of two, captivating and sophisticated in her appearance.

The N, with its sharp spoiler, front splitter, red accents and aggressive fascia, is a 22-year-old with heavy eyeliner, highlighted hair and fishnets.

Both are attractive, but their appearances evoke different emotions.

The Turbo and Veloster come with large doses of standard tech and driver aids.

The Japanese model gets heated front seats, a Bose 12-speaker audio system, head-up display, power moonroof, a birds-eye view display and a full host of aids including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and braking along with smart cruise control.

The Hyundai’s safety features include forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist and rear cross-traffic and blind spot collision alerts. It also comes with an 8-inch display, smart cruise control and Hyundai’s unbeatable powertrain and limited warranties.

Overall, the Mazda 3 Turbo and Hyundai Veloster N are easy to love.

The Turbo provides the fantastic driving “feel” of all 3’s but gets a much-needed boost of power to compliment its comfortable ride and opulent interior.

The Veloster is a barrel of laughs with its ability to turn tarmac into mincemeat while shouting.

And both offer good value for money. The turbo’ed Mazda could be confused for a luxury brand’s offering with its standard amenities and swanky, quiet cabin, while the Veloster provides the kind of power and sporty driving quality that makes it a performance bargain.

The Mazda is the dignitary that still knows how to let loose and have a good time. The Hyundai is the lovable goon that creates a party wherever it goes.

They are both fantastic company in extremely different forms.