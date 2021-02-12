It appears a great number of children’s toys manufacturers are, and I don’t say this lightly, bastards. There is no other explanation for why they would choose to make toys that operate at a decibel level that would put a Who concert to shame.

When deciding how loud one of their toys should be, manufacturers apparently use busy airport runways and prison riots as guides.

“If the kid is playing with this toy in the basement, it should still be heard on the rooftop. Of the neighbor’s house,” I imagine they say.

The deafening noise from these plastic demons could be excused a bit if it weren’t so constant. But seemingly every toy given to my daughter, approximately 124,251 at last count, makes noise. And it doesn’t help that she loves having them provide a soundtrack while she goes about her business. She will happily stop what she is doing, walk across the room, and press a button on a plastic unicorn that sings off key just to get the noise going before turning around and getting back to whatever she was doing. Hitting a button to make another toy make noise, usually.

For the past 11 months, my wife and I have been working from home with the kiddo using her toys to provide a daily symphony that has likely damaged my ears more than the harm down to Pete Townshend’s hearing when a bass drum full of explosives went off just feet away. And hey, at least that only lasted a second.

Each day I long for silence, a break from the blitz of deafening blips, songs and repeated phrases that belt out of my daughter’s toys. I found that quiet respite in the 2021 Lexus ES.

Being in the Lexus’ cabin is like sitting inside a 3,700-pound noise-cancelling headphone — the outside world is quieted to the point of being completely muted. It is a wonderful escape that allowed me, for the first time in months, it seemed, to hear my own thoughts.

Outside noises are practically imperceptible, wind and tire noise are subdued and conversations can be had at whispered levels, even at highway speed.

Adding to the relaxing experience is the Lexus’ lush cabin, with supportive heated and ventilated front seats, wood trim, a padded, synthetic leather dash with contrast stitching along with a classy, swooping dash housing an 8-inch display. Also available is a power rear sunshade, 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging and a head-up display.

The placidity afforded by the ES extends to its ride. It flattens any bit of road imperfection as efficiently as a steamroller over wet cement and glides through corners like its seats were on a gyroscope.

Even in F Sport models, with their 19-inch wheels and sport-tuned suspension, ride quality is supremely comfortable.

The “sport” designation is a bit of a misnomer, though. It is more accurate to think of F Sport as more of an appearance package — with its unique exterior styling, five-spoke alloy wheels, bolstered seats and spoiler — than a performance group.

F Sport is one of four trim levels offered, along with three available powertrains.

ES 250 models get a 203-hp four cylinder with 350 versions powered by a 3.5-liter V6 offering 302-hp. A hybrid system in the 300h is also available with 215 combined horses and a continuously variable transmission. The gas-only models get an 8-speed auto.

The V6 has plenty of power for everyday driving situations and is generally smooth in its delivery. It gets from a standstill to 60 in 6.6 seconds, a full 1.5 seconds faster than 250 models.

However, the ES doesn’t match the agility of some its counterparts, so those putting a premium on performance might want to consider the Mercedes-Benz E-Class or BMW 5-series.

Then again, the ES presents far better value for money than its German rivals, costing over 10,000 fewer Benjamin Franklin notes with more standard features.

In addition to a long list of standard creature comforts, the ES gets Lexus’ Safety System 2.0 package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane centering, smart cruise control and more as standard. Luxury trim models add on blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and parking assist with Ultra Luxury trim adding a panoramic view monitor and navigation.

Buyers of non-hybrid ES models are asked to decide between power and where it’s sent. The ES 250 is only available with all-wheel drive and a four-cylinder engine, with the 350 offered solely with front-wheel drive and the V6.

Price isn’t a factor in the equation with the 250 and 350 carrying the same cost structure throughout all trims, starting at $41,025 in base models with Ultra Luxury versions just tipping the $50,000 mark.

Four-cylinder 250’s are rated at a combined 28 mpg, besting the 350 by two miles. Those who prioritize efficiency should consider the 300h hybrid, which offers a combined 44 mpg.

There big fly in the ES’ ointment is the touchpad control system for the infotainment system. It is, in a word, terrible.

Landing a helicopter on a trash bin might be easier than trying to land on the menu or control you want on the first time. The “cursor” jumps around like a fly caught in a window, so drivers must consistently take their eyes off the road to get the input they want. Lucky enough, there are still plenty of standard buttons to control common inputs, but anything requiring the touchdpad is likely to erase some of the serenity the ES’s supremely quiet cabin and velvety ride provide.

Overall, for those in the market for a midsize luxury sedan who are more interested in comfort over performance and want a good value for money, the Lexus ES checks all the right boxes.

And on days when my daughter is particularly button happy with the noise-making toys, it’s worth the price just for the escape it provides.