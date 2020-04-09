Are you a prospective purchaser of a Mercedes-Benz SUV but find that a 71-inch width and 174-inch overall length is too small, but a 75-inch wide that 183-inch length is too big?
Well, Goldilocks, you are in luck.
The all new Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 slots itself between the tad-bit smaller GLA and tad-bit bigger GLC.
The size is not the only subtle difference between the Benz’s three options, but perhaps the most significant variation is the GLB provides a more accommodating interior in a package that’s only slightly larger that the GLA.
The GLB seems to have been engineered by a group of designers and engineers who have terrible spacial recognition when putting things on paper, but somehow make it work.
Within those confines the GLB offers a spacious 20-feet of cubic space behind the third row and 62-cubic feet behind the front seats, impressive figures for a compact crossover. There is also the option of fitting 7 seats, and “7 seats” and “compact crossover” are just not phrases used to describe the same vehicle. Never mind the third row could only fit small children, it is still impressive.
The baby Benz is an attractive option for those looking to expand the family without expanding their garage. And with a starting price of $36,600, it can also serve as an affordable entry into the luxury segment, but many sought-after features are optional extras.
One I would spring for is the Driver Assist Package considering the GLB only sports active brake assist as standard. The $2,250 package includes a host of add-ons highlighted by adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and emergency braking assist. The Premium Package ($1,650) upgrades the standard 7-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen to 10.25-inches each and adds Mercedes’ Keyless Go system and auto-dimming mirrors.
Between a panoramic roof, appearance packages, wheel and trim upgrades, head-up display and a myriad of other options, the GLB can quickly surpass the $50,000 mark. My tester was more in the realistic range with the driver assist and premium packages, adjustable dampening, a package including navigation and some other upgrades, putting it right at $45,000 with delivery.
The GLB’s interior can be had in many ways, but pretty much any way you come out of it the styling is handsome and simplistically refined.
There are some hard plastics, but most are kept to areas that aren’t often touched like the bottom of the door panel or underside of the dash. The GLB also has the same gear lever as other G-models, which is mounted behind the steering wheel and looks like it came straight from a 90s econobox.
Aside from those minor complaints, the GLB is spacious for its size and has a polished ride quality.
Front passengers are not want for leg, hip or headroom, and the backseat easily and comfortably fits two adults with a dropdown center armrest and cupholders. Dual-zone climate control is standard.
The sizeable 10.25-inch displays are bright an attractive, with the center screen running Mercedes’ updated MBUX system with voice integration. Say “Hey Mercedes” and the system listens in for seemingly innumerable commands.
The dash is set low in the cabin, which gives the impression of a higher ride height and improves forward visibility.
The system itself is intuitive, but the touchpad controller, while updated, is still a bit of a nuisance to use. There are useful quick-jump buttons flanking the controller, but still too many functions require the using the touchpad and taking the driver’s eyes off the road.
I cannot comment on the ride quality of all GLB’s because my tester was fitted with the optional active dampening system ($990). However, I can say that with the upgrade the GLB provides a serene ride and smooths out road imperfections with ease.
The steering is appropriately weighted, neither feathery or heavy, and the brakes are especially effective. The 8-speed automatic is quick to serve up the right gear, and paddle shifters are affixed for drivers who want to take over.
Perhaps the fly in the ointment is the engine. It is a 2-liter, turbo inline four offering 221 horsepower and 258 torques. There is a significant dose of turbo lag under hard acceleration and can feel overtaxed at times. It’s livable, but noticeable.
In the grand scheme, it is easy to overlook the GLB’s flaws, and frankly, there aren’t many. It provides interior space without bulk, has a sophisticated ride quality and can serve as a luxury starter for those who are willing to tick a few boxes on the options list.
Goldilocks might find the GLA to be too small and the GLC a touch too big, but she’d likely say the GLB 250 is just right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.