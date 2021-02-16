There’s nothing quite like putting the top down on a gorgeous, sunny day to let the mild winds fill the cabin. And living in Georgia, sometimes those days come in February.

Georgia is among a select few states in which riding around with the top down is feasible in February without the prospect of serious “shrinkage.” And if one is going to do so, there are few offerings that can live up to the experience afforded by the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-450 Cabriolet.

Convertible favorability may be sliding downward, but the E-450 is still a leader in the market. And along with its sedan sibling, there’s just not much it gets wrong.

Like the rest of the E-Class lineup, the cabriolet gets a refresh for 2021with updated styling, Mercedes’ latest MBUX system, a new steering wheel, larger infotainment and digital instrument cluster screens and some additional upholstery, trim, paint and wheel options.

The 450 is now powered by a turbo inline-six with a mild hybrid system serving up 362-hp, which replaces the outgoing V6 engine that offered the same horsepower.

The gas engine and EQ Boost system work together to provide swift acceleration with a peak torque of 369-lb.-ft spanning from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Under hard acceleration, the EQ Boost alone provides an additional 21-hp and 184 torques.

When out for a daily cruise, though, the engine is mild-mannered and happy to drift along while its passengers let their hair blow in the wind.

The 9-speed automatic is a bit Jekyll and Hyde in its operation, calmly delivering smooth and sensible shifts in everyday driving situations while throwing out quick, firm shifts in one of the available sporty driving modes. Paddle shifters are standard kit.

Like the transmission, the 450 cabrio harmonizes sporty characteristics with everyday comfort.

The Merc holds its own through corners, staying composed through the bendy bits with appreciable feel and weight from the steering. But it’s not fully sport-forward — on the highway it flattens out bumps and lumps in the pavement without transferring any discomfort to passengers.

The E-Class’ styling updates include a more aggressive, but still handsome, front fascia, new head and taillights and Mercedes’ Panamericana grille. Overall, the E looks refined and gorgeous.

Though the new-for-2021 updates are mostly positive, the fly in the ointment is the updated steering wheel, marred by its touch controls for some inputs, including radio volume adjustments. Instead of hitting a button or twisting a dial, the E’s controls are touchscreen-like in their performance, and I’d much rather a more traditional control. Adjusting the volume either results in a severe spike in noise, or one that is so small it would go undetectable by the human ear, all with seemingly the same motion.

That’s one of just a few frustrations from the 450. There was the occasional wind whistle with the top down, one I could not pinpoint, and the trunk’s practicality is severely limited due to the folding roof.

Buyers are also asked to pay a premium. The 450 Cabriolet starts at $73,000, which is about $20,000 more than the asking price of a base Audi A5 drop-top or BMW 4-Series convertible. However, there is a tradeoff in price when the Merc is compared to its two German rivals — it gets two more cylinders and over 100 more horsepower. Is that worth $175 a pony, though?

The E 450 does offer more trunk space than the BMW and Audi, but passenger space is about the same. And that’s not a bad thing.

Many convertible coupes can also sit adults in the rear if those adults happen to stop at the torso, but the E 450’s rear row is accommodating for those of average size. Added convenience comes from the automatic sliding front seats, which make room for rear passengers when the backrest is lowered.

The E’s cabin is sumptuous, upscale and modern, with twin standard 12.3-inch attractive displays serving as the infotainment screen and instrument cluster. Heated front seats, 64-color interior ambient lighting, wireless charging, a Burmester Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and front seat memory settings are also fitted to all models.

Features like a head-up display, massaging, ventilated front seats and augmented virtual reality navigation, which displays turn arrows and street names on the navigation display, are available.

Though some controls are difficult to use, Mercedes’ MBUX system, which comes to life when you say “Hey Mercedes,” is perhaps the best voice assistant currently in operation.

When the outside temp is less than ideal for a convertible, Merc’s AIRSCARF will keep a stream of warm air blowing on the necks of front passengers. It was quite useful when the temperature dropped eight degrees in an hour on one of my topless evening jaunts with the 450.

The cabin is surprisingly quiet with the top up even at highway speeds. Conversation is also manageable with the top down with the AIRCAP system, which includes a wind deflector in the roof frame and wind blocker behind the rear seats to cut down on wind turbulence and noise.

There’s a lot to like about the E 450 Cabriolet, boosted by the mid-cycle refresh that offers better looks and more standard and available features for a negligible price increase. A posh cabin, standout driving characteristics and a bevy of creature comforts and tech make the E-Class convertible a compelling choice for those willing to dish out some additional dollars over its counterparts.

And if you live in Georgia, you can get your money’s worth out of that drop-top most of the year.