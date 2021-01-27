Pull up a map, point at a random spot and go.

There’s excitement baked into that prospect — arbitrarily picking out a destination, jumping behind the wheel and hitting the road with only a geographical target guiding the journey. It is freedom at its most basic level, deciding to go somewhere just for the hell of it, and not knowing exactly what you will encounter along the way or when you get there, wherever “there” happens to be.

Then again, there is also anxiety and the unknown in such a venture. The “what if” scenarios that creep into your head when you set the GPS for a mysterious spot, especially one that is, as the common parlance dictates, in the middle-of-f******-nowhere.

Because of the what-ifs, I have long been apprehensive to simply point out a random spot on a map and say, “Yes, that is where I will go.” But recently I decided to take the plunge, and in doing so, I found one of the best driving roads I have even traversed.

After travelling along the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills near Oakman and Elijay, Georgia, about 80 miles north of Atlanta, my ears popping like firecrackers due to the rapidity of elevation changes, I found it. A 5.3-mile ribbon of tree-lined tarmac brimming with blind crests, deep dives into hairpin turns, switchbacks so severe they could relieve constipation and enough undulations to make a driver’s arms sore. And at the end of thrilling road, the trees part to reveal Carters Lake, a 3200-acre body of water with 62 miles of undeveloped shoreline.

In the summer, I imagine this fantastic stretch of twisting lanes are filled with large trucks hauling boats down to a ramp area and decidedly un-fun. But on my December trek, the temp was just above freezing, the wind was howling and the sky was painted gray. So, I had this automotive playground all to myself.

It’s just a shame that when I finally decide to travel to a random spot, and it happens to provide a fantastic driving road, I was piloting the 2021 Cadillac XT6.

That’s not to say the three-row crossover didn’t hold its own. But it was a bit like trying to filet a fish with a mallet. It’s just not the tool you want for the situation.

The three-row XT6, introduced in 2020 as middle ground between the mid-size XT5 and big-boy Escalade, is a mixed bag. It includes a long list of standard features, a comfortable ride and all three rows are spacious, but some upscale aspects, like a quiet cabin with luxury materials and attributes that make it stand out among the GM SUV crowd, are missing.

The XT6’s highpoints start with its sharp styling — it is assertive without being overtly aggressive and subdued enough not to offend for an overall handsome appearance.

The Caddy can accommodate either six or seven passengers, and all three rows of the cabin are spacious. Adults sitting in the rear for an extended trip is a reasonable proposition. That leaves little cargo space behind the third row, but it does allow the XT6 to have smaller dimensions than some other three-rows while still allowing plenty of room for people. Those who don’t need to haul more than four and five can expand cargo space to 43-cubic feet with power folding rear seats.

There’s a good dose of standard features like a hands-free power tailgate, sunroof, rain-sensing wipers LED headlights with cornering feature, tri-zone climate control and remote start. Standard driver’s aids include forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and land-keep assist.

Options packages include upgrades like adaptive cruise control, surround view camera, a night vision camera, head-up display, heated seats for all three rows and additional safety features.

On the daily commute, the XT6 has a relaxed ride and soaks up bumps and lumps in the road. But on the highway, the Caddy also shows a flaw — cabin noise. The V6 has a good soundtrack, but you won’t be able to hear it under acceleration at speed because wind noise is pervasive.

Another downside of the XT6 is the occasional refusal of the transmission to switch down a gear, which hinders the “Sport” designation of my tester.

Buyers have the option of three trims, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, with the first two more suited for comfort and the latter getting some upgrades like standard all-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension, a torque-vectoring rear differential and unique styling changes.

Despite the performance enhancements, the XT6 is still less athletic than some of its competitors. The Caddy did keep its head above water on my new favorite road, but not without plenty of protests from the tires and a lackluster feel from the steering wheel and brakes.

The 310-hp V6, standard in the upper two trims, does provide a good bit of grunt, but the powerplant quickly runs out of steam.

Down on power to much of its competition, the XT6 does have sufficient umph for most driving situations, however, slapping the “sport” label on it is a bit of a misnomer.

The XT6 fills the need for Cadillac buyers who want the flexibility of three rows without an abundance of overall size, but they will have to take the good with the bad. Kind of like having an XT6 on a fantastic driving road.