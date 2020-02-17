The Scoville scale is used to measure the potency, or spiciness, of chili peppers, and was named after its creator, Richter Scale. No, really it was created by Wilbur Scoville early in the 20th century, and his method extracts capsaicinoids, the stuff that makes spicy stuff spicy, from peppers. The oils from the pepper are then diluted with sugar water and consumed by a panel of experienced taste testers. The more the solution needs to be diluted for the testers to no longer detect the heat from the pepper in question, the higher the number the pepper receives on the Scoville scale.
If we were to liken hot hatchbacks to peppers — and I am — some models would wind up on the lowest end of the Scoville scale while others are so hot they top out the measurement system.
For instance, the Toyota Prius would receive 0 SHU’s (Scoville Heat Units), because well, it’s not “hot” at all. Rising up in SHU’s would be the Kia Rio, Toyota Corolla hatchback and Hyundai Veloster, the Anaheim, poblano and pepperoncinis of the car world.
The Ford Fiesta ST (rest in peace in the U.S.), Hyundai Veloster N, VW Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST (again, rest in peace) would be your serrano, manzano and Thai chiles, each rising gradually on the spicy scale.
Then there are the really hot, hot hatches, with the VW Golf R, Honda Civic Type-R and Ford Focus RS (come on, Ford, you’re killing us) playing the role of the ghost pepper, New Mexico Scorpion pepper and Trinidad Scorpion, all topping over 1,000,000 on the Scoville scale and around 10-times more potent than a cayenne pepper.
Somewhere in the lower middle of the Scoville scale is the jalapeno at 2,500 to 8,000 SHU’s. We all know the jalapeno. It is tasty for sure and has a pleasurable amount of heat for the many. Others may crave more, but it will still get taste buds buzzing.
In the car world, the jalapeno is played by the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line. The semi-hot hatchback.
And that is no way a diss on the N Line. It is extremely well-rounded, fun to drive, relatively practical for the segment and you can have one with three pedals.
Yes, the traditional manual transmission is not dead, and cars like the GT makes us stick-shifters long for manufacturers to keep them as an option. Its six-speed manual is a gem. I have expended more effort stirring broth soups than working its gear lever, and though the clutch pedal engages a bit higher in its range than I’d prefer, it is smooth and easy to operate.
A seven-speed automatic SHIFTRONIC transmission with paddle shifters is also available as an $1,100 upgrade, but I’d rather give my left leg a bit more of a workout in traffic for the sensation of working the gears myself.
Either transmission is paired with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder which serves up 201 horses and 195 lb.-ft. of torque. Those figures are not the most impressive in the world of sporty hatchbacks, but the N Line is real-world fast.
The turbo-four is responsive and has a long peak torque range, and the N Line rides on 18-inch alloys wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, which stick to pavement like chewed gum on a warm day. Hyundai’s N division took the Elantra Sport and added stiffness in the springs, tuned the shocks and recalibrated the steering for better performance.
That all makes for a car that delivers that distinction of high praise — fun to drive.
The N Line is engaging when driven with gusto. Its reactive engine provides appreciable peppiness and performance, the steering is accurate if a bit light, the brakes are responsive and the sport-tuned suspensions handles corners, from long sweeps to hairpins, with minimal stress. Sure, there is a bit of body roll through turns and a bit of torque steer when putting the hammer down exiting corners, but these issues were not enough to detract from the overall experience.
Though the suspension is stiffened for sporty performance, the N Line still provides an undramatic, relatively smooth ride during everyday treks.
And the reason why it is easy to fall in love with sporty hatchbacks — the N Line combines everyday comfort, and solid performance with good practicality.
Though it is a bit smaller than some its counterparts, the GT provides a good helping of space for four passengers in a small package. There is also a large dose of storage space, 25-cubic feet with the rear seats up and 55-cubic feet with the seats lowered.
Jutting out of the dash is an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen flanked by convenient push-button controls and SiriusXM, Android and Apple connectivity. The N Line also boasts leather seating throughout with contrast stitching and side bolstered, lumbar-supporting and heated front seats, a 4.2-inch color display in the gauge cluster, USB and auxiliary jacks and dual-zone climate control.
There is also plenty of badging for outsiders to distinguish the N Line. While the GT certainly does not scream “look at me,” its European styling is handsome and subdued, and the interior styling is engaging, again, without being overstated.
Things are kept simple where options are concerned in the N Line — only the $3,850 Tech Package is available. The package includes a panoramic sunroof, navigation, Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity, ventilated seats, wireless charging and other features. Missing from the standard N Line are some safety features, surprising given Hyundai’s habit of providing a healthy dose of active systems in other models. Buyers must spring for the Tech Package for smart cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane keep assistant, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic high beams.
The N Line starts at $23,300 with the manual transmission, which puts it on par with the slightly more practical but much less powerful and sporty VW Golf. The Tech Package puts the N Line around the same price as a base VW Golf GTI, though it is slightly down on power, it is far better equipped than the German at around $28,000 with destination.
The N Line is probably more comparable on power and featured to the Honda Civic SI, but that’s not a hatchback, and if I start that comparison I lose out on my whole hot-hatches-compared-to-chiles approach.
Speaking of which, back to that analogy. The N Line finds itself nicely in the medium of the hypothetical Scoville scale of hatchbacks as the jalapeno. Not the hottest, but chock-full of flavor and enough heat to excite the taste buds and put a drip or two of sweat on your forehead.
