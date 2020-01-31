The 2020 Colorado ZR2 Bison is tailor-made to traverse the road less traveled and the paths not paved.
Chevy teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles, makers of turnkey off-roaders and overland parts and accessories, to turn the midsized Colorado into a formidable all-terrain truck.
The suspension is lifted two inches and the front and rear tracks are 3.5 inches wider over the standard truck. There are front and rear locking differentials, cast iron control arms, rock sliders, and AEV front and rear bumpers have been engineered for better ground clearance.
There are also boron-steel alloy skid plates to protect the engine and radiator, transfer case and rear differential, and the whole truck rides on chunky 17x8 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTracs.
It all makes for a truck that should tackle whatever geological structure the world presents, but for those who don’t live in the unchartered wilderness or can afford a Bison simply as a weekend plaything, Bison buyers will still be spending the majority of their time behind the wheel on paved roads.
That is why it is important, nay imperative, that I focus not on how the Bison deals with the wilderness, but how it handles the urban jungle.
Okay. The truth is, I would love to be able to tell you the Bison is a formidable off-roader and that it tackles tough terrain with ease, but I cannot.
I had planned to take the Colorado to an area in which I could test its off-road mettle. However, storms dumped inches of rain on the paths the day before I was set to go out, and seeing as how I was advised to not drive on the wet paths unless I was a highly experienced off-roader, which I’m not, I thought better of it. Also, in a bid of bad foresight, I had conveniently forgotten the fact that the time I had carved out to do this venture meant my infant daughter and wife would be in the truck with me. Somehow I did not think me attempting to traverse rocky grades and unpaved paths would sit to well with either of them.
While I am unable to tell you how the Bison takes to the rough country, given its pedigree and, frankly, all the other independent reporters who (foolishly) decided to test this truck for what it was engineered to do, it sounds like it the Chevy has serious off-road capability.
But what about the other 95 percent of the time it’s being driven?
Powering the Bison is either a 3.6-liter V6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 2.8-liter inline four diesel paired to a six-speed auto. The gasoline offering provides 308 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque while the diesel, which I tested, delivers 186-horsepower with 369 torques.
While the higher torque figure of the diesel makes it an attractive option for off-road ventures (not that I would know), its 186-horsepower does run out of steam rather quickly, likely not as much of an issue in the V6 which offers 122 more horses. Overtaking on the highway in the V6 likely takes less foresight that in the diesel, where the engine needs a moment to play catch-up.
That said, the 5,000-pound Bison is surprisingly sprightly from a stop, and the engine and six-speed transmission work well in tandem for mostly unnoticeable gear shifts, except maybe in stop-and-go traffic.
That’s not to say the engine does its work stealthily. Even under mild acceleration, the diesel’s hum pervades the cabin. It is a price you must pay in lieu of a few more coins spent at the pumps. With a diesel under the hood, the Bison returns 18 mpg in the city and 22 on the highway versus 16 city and 18 highway for the gas engine.
Either engine can handle up to 5,000 pounds towing with a bit under 1,200 pounds of payload.
Riding on a Multimatic DSSV Position Sensitive Spool Valve damping system, the Bison is fairly even keeled on rough tarmac, and it soaks up most road imperfections. It is also fairly agile despite the bulky Goodyears on all four corners.
And the steering feel and brakes must have been acceptable without being great, because I didn’t take any notes on them. I have been awarded for investigative journalism, just to let you know.
Getting into the lifted Colorado takes a bit of a lunge for those who are a bit pudgy and suffer from the agility of an actual Bison (me), and once in, drivers are greeted with leather seating and AEV badging on the floor liners and headrests.
Like the standard Colorado — and larger Chevy trucks, for that matter — the Bison is a bit bland on the interior, but it comes with plenty of connectivity.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless phone charging. The 8-inch infotainment screen is powered by Chevy’s easy-to-use Infotainment 3 Plus with four USB ports as standard.
Active safety features are limited to Chevrolet’s Teen Driver mode.
Buyers wanting the capability of ZR2 Bison will need to shell out $5,750 for the associated upgrades, and an additional $3,500 is required for the Duramax diesel. My tester, a ZR2 crew cab with the 5-foot-2 box (a 6-foot-2 box is also available) with the Bison package and diesel rang up at $53,385 with destination charge.
With aftermarket fittings, the Bison package could be considered money well spent, but it will likely keep those away that consider driving over lawn clippings blown onto the road to be off-roading.
Traveling over lawn debris was about the extent of my off-roading in the Bison, and while it may be engineered for the unchartered paths, it also serves as a capable work truck with plenty of connectivity and balanced ride quality for buyers willing to part with base Ford Raptor money.
And it is probably pretty good in the wilderness. Probably.
