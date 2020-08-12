The state of Georgia is quite geologically diverse. There is the Appalachian Plateau and Blue Ridge regions, marked by mostly mountainous landscapes and the state’s tallest peaks. The tall summits of these regions transition into a terrain that is less highlands and more hilly in the Piedmont region that includes all north-central Georgia. Covering much of central and all south Georgia is the Coastal Plain, which, as the name suggests, is mostly flat and includes the state’s coastline.

What does this have to do with the Jeep Gladiator?

Well, the Rubicon is more suited to tackling the knolls of craggy north Georgia — slow and precise.

The Mojave can surely do that, but it is more geared for quickly displacing sand and trampling over dunes and flatlands, like those found near the coastal portions of the state.

The Mojave marks the debut of Jeep’s new Desert Rated badge. This is akin to a student giving himself praise for a good test score on an exam he wrote himself, but Jeep says the Mojave shows aptitude in high-speed capability in sandy situations.

Specially tuned FOX internal bypass shocks reside behind the 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. I went to do some research on bypass shocks, but the result was a boredom-induced nap that was only broken by my own snoring.

There are also a FOX front hydraulic jounce bumpers, which along with having a ridiculous name, essentially work as a secondary set of shocks. To keep things cool and resist fade, external shock reservoirs with “military-grade” suspension fluid are also installed in the front and rear.

These add-ons to the Mojave work to prevent bottoming out and softening impacts at speed.

It works on the road as well. The Mojave reduces the bounce, not to be confused with jounce, of standard Gladiator’s ride.

Jeep has also sent the Mojave’s frame to the gym to increase strength, employed a stiffer and thicker rear axle and cast-iron steering knuckles.

While it would take an extremely keen observe to notice that Mojave’s was lifted by an inch in the front and there was a front skid plate, the Mojave does announce itself in other ways. The large letters spelling out “MOJAVE” on the sides of the hood are a pretty good indicator, but there is also a sizeable hood scoop for a more aggressive look and unique 17-inch wheels.

In the cabin, the seats are more bolstered than those in the standard Gladiator, and there are orange accents aplenty.

The Mojave uses Jeep’s Command-Trac 4x4 system with its two-speed transfer case, Dana front and rear axles and an electronic-locking rear differential. The transfer case does have a higher low-range ratio for faster speeds in low gear.

While the sand-specialized Gladiator aims to be a speedy desert buggy with a bed, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 has been left alone. Like the standard Gladiator, drivers have 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque at their disposal. The motor delivers the torquey punch needed when path is unpaved, and provides enough umph for daily driving and for speedy sand runs. Don’t confuse it for a Ford Raptor or a Trophy Truck though. One would be hard pressed to call it quick.

A six-speed manual is standard with an 8-speed automatic available for an extra $2,000. While I haven’t had a go with the stick, the auto is smart but can dish out some particularly clunky changes at low speeds. With the auto, EPA fuel economy estimates give the Mojave mpg figures of 19 combined (17 city, 22 highway).

I’d love to tell you how all of these factors play into the Mojave’s performance in the sand, but as diverse as Georgia’s geology may be, there is a distinct lack of desert.

However, I can say on the street the Mojave has a noticeably less jarring ride than the standard Gladiator, but much of its other qualities are the same. The steering is still numb and requires constant input along highways, there are lumps of body roll through corners and the cabin is noisy.

But those opting for the Mojave are likely far more concerned with off-road performance and can put up with a few shortcomings on a grocery store run.

And, it must be said, the Gladiator remains the only thing on the market today that can be listed as an off-roader, a mid-sized truck capable of towing up to 6,000 pounds and a convertible.

A soft top is standard with an optional and quieter (but less-easy-to-remove) hardtop available for $1,195.

The Mojave starts at $43,875, but the hardtop is just a single upgrade in a long list of options that can quickly swell the price.

My tester was laden with extras, both in the comfort and capability sectors, to the tune of nearly $15,000. In the cabin, enhancements included heated seats, an 8.4-inch display (a 7-inch is standard) with navigation, premium audio, a lockable storage bin under the rear seats and a front-facing trail camera. A heavy-duty rock slider with step assist, a roll-up tonneau cover and cargo management system, and the aforementioned hardtop highlighted exterior options.

Jeep’s Active Safety Group ($895) comes with a rear park assist, blind-spot and cross path detection. Adaptive cruise control with stopping capability and forward collision warning are also available for ($795).

The Gladiator Mojave may not be an inexpensive toy for dune driving, but neither is it a one-trick pony. It provides the class-of-its-own Gladiator capabilities with off-road pedigree, the handiness of a truck and can do it all with or without a roof. The Mojave expands on that with a focus on tackling and taming the desert.

So, I don’t know how many Mojave-trimmed Gladiators will be sold in my state with its distinct lack of a sandy wilderness. But as I’ve said before, Jeep people, including those in Georgia, are a bit weird.