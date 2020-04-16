A lesson to be learned from the 2020 Chevy Blazer — not all mid-sized crossovers look boring with driving characteristics to match. Now in its second year of its second coming, the Blazer features sleek, Camaro-inspired styling and an engaging experience behind the wheel.
Buyers who want to stand out during the school run can appreciate the Blazer, but there are drawbacks.
Perhaps the biggest is the cost. Pricing starts at a reasonable $29,995, but well-equipped trims are steep compared to the Blazer’s rivals. The Chevy fitted with a turbo four-cylinder with front-wheel drive is about $2,600 more than a Ford Edge and about $2,300 more than a Hyundai Sante Fe sporting a similar setup. The Santa Fe and Edge both have a slightly roomier interior, the Hyundai is far better equipped and the Edge offers nearly 25 percent more cargo room behind the second row of seats.
Buyers looking for added performance can opt for the V6-powered Blazer RS, but the Ford Edge ST offers more horsepower for less money.
A bit more cost would be understandable if the Blazer were awash with lux materials, but it simply isn’t. There are some great bits of flash, like the circular air vents — which serve as climate control, er, controls — and the infotainment screen seems perfectly sized and suited in the dash. But those attractive aspects are blighted with cheap, hard plastics and an otherwise humdrum interior.
The Blazer isn’t all bad, though.
It looks great with its Camaro-esque front fascia, engaging and muscular haunch, and it has engaging driving characteristics.
The Blazer is pleasantly sporty with quick and responsive steering that is not short on feel. It is well-composed through tight undulations and gives the driver rewarding feedback. Body roll is negligible, and the brakes inspire confidence. While it will be used as a grocery-getter or family hauler on most days, the Blazer is perfectly happy to carve some corners when called upon.
While I have not tested an RS version, its sport tuning should only add to the Blazer’s sporty personality.
Three engines are available to power the Blazer. A 2.5-liter inline four and a V6 offering 308 horsepower have been carried over from 2019 and a 2.0-liter turbo four-banger has been added to the lineup. The non-turbo four comes standard on the Blazer’s lowest trims, the 230-horsepower turbo four is standard in mid-pack 2LT and 3LT. The V6 is available in those trims — as is all-wheel drive — and standard at the RS and Premium levels, both of which get all-wheel drive as standard.
According to Chevrolet’s Blazer build webpage, opting for the V6 adds only a $500 premium in 2LT and 3LT trims. While the crossover is pricy overall, that’s quite the bargain.
I’ve had a go in the V6 and turbo four, and I would gladly depart with a few Benjamins for two more cylinders. The V6 provides rapid acceleration and the added grunt when needed.
The turbo-four is no slouch. After waiting a moment for it to spool, the engine does provide adequate get-up-and-go. Though it’s a bit buzzy under acceleration, it rarely felt underpowered. But with an extra 72 horses under the hood, the V6 always seemed to have more to give.
Unsurprisingly, the turbo-four does return better mpg with 23 combined, two more than the V6 when both are equipped with all-wheel drive.
Enjoyable on sporty ventures, the Blazer is also mostly comfortable around town and levels out most pavement imperfections. Outside noise is also hushed for a quiet cabin.
The Blazer isn’t the most commodious nor the most confined midsized crossover with 31-cubic feet of cargo area with the rear seats up, and it does contain ample storage for smaller items in the front of the cabin. Those opting for either the Premium or RS trims will get Chevy’s Cargo Management System which adds a net and adjustable rack on the rear deck to keep your luggage from flying around the cargo area.
A 4G LTE hotspot and Android/Apple compatibility are standard on all models. An 8-inch touchscreen powers Chevy’s easy-to-use and intuitive Infotainment 3 system with built-in navigation and HD display standard in higher trims.
The safety conscious will need to spring higher than base models, which do not come with active safety features. My 3LT tester came standard with lane change/blind-spot alert, rear cross-traffic alert and rear park assist. Features like automated emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are reserved for the top trims.
My 3LT with all-wheel drive and leather seating, the upper middle class of the Blazer world, also sported heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, remote start, power rear liftgate and roof rails. Other niceties included the Sound & Technology Package ($1,400) which adds a 4.2-inch digital instrument display, a Bose audio system, navigation, two added USB ports, HD surround vision and a 120-volt outlet. The options grouping also includes GM’s rear camera mirror, which can be used to turn the rearview mirror into a display screen for a camera at the Blazer’s rear.
In all, my tester rang it at $41,595 with destination, and we must come back to price. There are less expensive, better equipped midsized crossovers in the market, but so few can offer the sporty characteristics of the Blazer, and few can match its good looks.
For buyers who put a premium on appearance and feel, the Blazer fits the bill. It just comes with a premium price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.