There may only be one time to make a first impression, but as time passes, opinions can change.
And that brings me to the Nissan Kicks.
When I reviewed the 2018 version, the first production year of the compact crossover, I spent far too much print space telling readers it was not for driving enthusiasts.
Don’t get me wrong, the Kicks is definitely not fast, and its steering and brakes feel numb, but it’s not as if Nissan was advertising the crossover as a performance machine. In fact, they say it is best suited for the most non-sporty of drives — treks in urban areas.
When facing creeping traffic, a supercar is just as fast and handles just as well as the Kicks, so I thought it would be best to allow the Nissan to make another first impression. One where I view it with my transformed eyes.
What has not transformed is the Kicks. Nissan has not made any changes for 2019 models.
That means the Kicks still comes with a 1.6-liter four cylinder offering 125 horsepower and 115 pounds of torque attached to a continuously variable automatic transmission. It is slow to get up to speed, especially along highway on-ramps and getting around cars once you’re there, but it does have a nice initial pep under acceleration that is appreciated around town. And though I’m certainly no fan of CVTs, it is welcome in the Kicks for dealing with stop-and-go traffic.
All-wheel drive is not offered on the Kicks, so the power is sent to the front wheels in all models, which have a fuel efficiency rating of 33 combined mpg.
The steering is nicely-weighted — light enough for leisurely journeys and maneuvering tight parking decks without feeling totally disconnected — but there is little communication between the wheel and driver. Though the Nissan’s brakes bring the Kicks to a stop without much fuss, they are slightly grabby at low speeds.
These factors likely won’t turn away most buyers, though. What the Kicks lacks in performance it makes up for as a spacious, affordable and fairly well-equipped crossover.
While its diminutive stature makes the Kicks easy to get around the tight urban areas Nissan believes its buyers will traverse, the crossover will still easily accommodate four adults. Those of a larger disposition will likely be rubbing shoulders a bit with their seatmate in the rear, but the Kicks offers a good amount of headroom and adequate legroom.
The Kicks shines in cargo room. The crossover offers 25-cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, which as far as I can tell is the best in the subcompact class. If additional space is needed, the rear seats do not fold down flat, creating a bit of a ramp that can be frustrating when trying to slide in, say, a heavy piece of furniture. The Kicks falls short of a few rivals in available cargo area with the rear seats lowered, but its 51-cubic feet of storage is still high on the list.
I appreciated the Nissan’s styling on my initial go-around, and since then its funky but subdued styling has grown on me like a facial zit on prom night. And I mean that as a compliment.
The sloping hood and character line coupled with the angular hatchback is attractive, while optional two-tone body/roof paint is available to add a dose of swank. I’d opt for the Monarch Orange roof and Gun Metallic grey body, but then again, just about every car available on the market would have some orange if it were up to me.
The interior styling on the top-trim — SR — is also commendable for having a bit of flair without overdoing it. The rounded vents on the far sides of the dash go well with turny-button dials, the simplistic but attractive “gliding wing” dash shows off the build-in infotainment screen, and its flat-bottomed wheel makes the rockin’ Kicks go ‘round. Attractive faux-quilted cloth seats come standard in all trims with optional leatherette seats, steering wheel, dash and shifter knob with contrast stitching available in SR trim.
The S comes standard with roof rails, automatic headlights, a 7-inch infotainment screen, three USB ports, smartphone connectivity, rearview monitor, power windows and LATCH system rear seats.
The SR trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, leatherette steering wheel, a rear spoiler, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Sirius XM capability, an all-around view monitor and automatic temperature control. Blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert also come standard in the top trims.
Automatic emergency braking is standard on all trims with blind-sport warning and rear cross-traffic alert optional on SV and SR models.
A base Kicks starts at $17,990 with the SR trim weighing in at $20,290. My tester added the SR Premium Package ($1,000) which adds a great Bose stereo system, heated leatherette seats and a security system. Other options included splash guards, premium paint, rear spoiler and carpeted floor and cargo mats, putting the overall price at $23,500.
I will still maintain the Kicks is not for enthusiasts, a point I overemphasized on my review of the 2018 model. But nearly a year after that test, I’ve realized that, overall, the Kicks is what it sets out to be — a small but practical crossover with a solid helping of tech and affordable price point with suitable performance for the daily commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.