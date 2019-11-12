What a tease it was. The man dropping off the 2020 Toyota Sienna for me to test handed me the keys and turned around to await his ride away from my home. And there to pick him up was none other than a brand spanking new Supra, likely on its way to be tested by another journalist.
This moment was rather poignant, not just because I wanted to test the Supra and instead was given something else, it was a commentary on the recent changes in my life.
Around five months ago, I entered the world of fatherhood, and with it, any dreams of owning a two-door coupe went out the window for the next two decades or so. It’s unfortunate, and it could be seen as even worse that instead of the coupe I was given the ultimate parent-mobile, a minivan. But I am not one to view a van as giving up on the hope of having joy in one’s life.
I like minivans.
Sure, I do not hold them in the same regard as coupes, sports cars and the like, but minivans are designed for a purpose — move a large amount of people and things with ease — and for that, they are the perfect tool.
And forget the stigma. Interested in buying a three-row crossover? Take away the sliding doors and captain’s chairs and you are left with a van wearing high heels.
New dads might be wrought with grief over having to trade in their sports cars for a minivan, and who can blame them, but at least you get a V6 in the Toyota Sienna.
All Sienna’s come with a 297-horsepower V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 3.5-liter has no issues getting the Toyota around town, and the transmission is mostly smooth, but it can be a bit dimwitted when going down a cog is needed. And this may be anecdotal, but I spent five freeway miles at 4,000 RPM because the transmission refused to change up no matter what prodding I did on the accelerator. Though it only happened once, it was a memorably noisy trek with the V6 working near its limit. Otherwise, the engine is certainly audible, but not overbearing, for the daily commute. The Sienna gets a combined 20 MPG.
Steering the Sienna is about as difficult as stirring broth, but navigating tight parking lots involves a heavy dose of full steering wheel rotations.
The Toyota’s ride is fairly comfortable and reasonably quiet, with only the most jarring of potholes and bumps unsettling passengers.
The Sienna stands out in the minivan crowd as the only model to offer all-wheel drive, though sending power to all four wheels does cut down on the Toyota’s crowd-moving capabilities. Front-wheel drive models can seat up to eight, but that number is reduced to seven when buyers opt for all-wheel drive.
The second-row captain’s chairs can be adjusted in several ways and can be removed, but do not stow away like in the Chrysler Pacifica (www.bit.ly/2Q7xDlh). Getting the third row down is easy enough, but it does take some muscle to pull the strap that brings them back into place.
Power rear sliding doors come standard in all but base models, and a power liftgate is standard on SE, XLE and Limited trims.
The Sienna is extremely spacious with ample storage, including a massive 39-cubic feet of cargo room with the rear row erected. The sunken rear deck allows the third row to fold flat, and with the third row up, the deck is great for swallowing bulky strollers, something I could not have told you this time last year.
Also at that time I would not have been able to understand just how expensive kids are. No matter how much I love my little one, she is without a doubt the worst financial decision I have ever made. So, let’s talk pricing.
The mid-range SE version I tested likely fits the bill for most buyers. With around $5,000 in options and all-wheel drive, my tester came in at $45,000. Base L models run around $32,000 with top-tier Limited Premium versions nearing the $50,000 mark.
The bulk of my tester’s options dollars went to the SE Preferred Package ($3,815) which includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, power moonroof, navigation, a JBL sound system, Wi-Fi hotspot and other features. For $700, Toyota is now offering a Nightshade package on the Sienna which gives the family hauler blacked-out wheels, emblems, door handles and front grille to Pimp My Van.
As standard, the Sienna gets five USB ports, a 7-inch touchscreen and extremely convenient tri-zone climate control. Drivers can control the climate control in the rear on the dash and there are also controls in the middle row. Standard safety features include Pre-Collision System, which gives warning and can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate a collision, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control. Leather-trimmed or leatherette seating is standard beginning with SE models.
The Sienna may not have some of the features at its rivals — including a built-in vacuum and Stow ‘n Go seating of the Chrysler Pacifica or built-in baby monitoring system of the Honda Odyssey — but it does offer tons of room for people and cargo and a good helping of standard safety features. It is also fairly well-equipped and acceptably priced in mid-range models.
My only real complaint is it’s not a Supra.
