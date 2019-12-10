The 2020 Tundra has seen limited changes from 2019 models, which is a bit of a continuing theme for the Toyota half-ton. Despite being a capable work truck with acres of room for passengers in CrewMax models, the Tundra is mostly stale bread.
Perhaps the only significant update for 2020 models is the 4.6-liter V8 that came standard on previous models is now kaput. All Tundra’s will now be powered by a 5.7-liter 8-cylinder. But it’s not exactly a new power plant having made its debut in the Tundra in 2007.
The engine provides 380 horsepower with a peak torque of 401 lb.-ft. at 3,600 RPM, a good dose of grunt and power.
While the Tundra’s competition offers automatic transmissions with seven, eight or 10 gears, the Toyota is paired with an old-fashioned six-speed. While the transmission does its work without too much drama, having just six gears and a hulking V8 gives the Tundra quite a thirst.
In CrewMax models with four-wheel drive, the Toyota gets a combined 14 mpg (13 city, 17 highway), which is a few gallons less per mile than similarly sized offerings from Ram, Chevy, Ford and Nissan powered by V8’s. At least the Tundra comes with a 38-gallon tank to keep it away from gas stations for a bit.
While exact towing capacity depends on four- or two-wheel drive and bed size, all Tundra’s have around a sizeable 10,000-pound towing max and around a 1,500-pound payload capacity. However, those who have my kind of experience with towing a trailer — I once was stuck in a tight cul-de-sac for 20 minutes while trying to right the small trailer I was pulling — get no help from tech or gadgetry like Ford’s backup assist, GMC’s hitch guidance or Ram’s trailer-length blind-spot monitoring.
Though it lacks in towing aids, the Tundra does come with several standard active safety features. All models come with Toyota Safety Sense, which includes lane departure alert, radar cruise control and emergency braking. My tester also came with the Limited Premium Package ($1,535) which adds rear cross-traffic alert and front and rear parking sonar. The package also includes a JBL sound system.
Above the base SR trim, the Tundra has an 8-inch touchscreen paired with Toyota’s Entune infotainment. The system works. It is not the fastest, most intuitive or flashiest system, but it works. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity now come standard.
Surrounding that 8-inch screen is plenty of evidence the Tundra is due for a rework. While there are sizeable buttons and knobs for controlling just about anything, which I appreciate, the whole package looks dated.
Some of the Tundra’s shortcomings could be overlooked if it had a pleasurable experience behind the wheel, but it fails to deliver in that respect.
There is quite a bit of play in the steering, and the overall feel is vague. The Tundra also suffers from a jarring ride over bumps and potholes with the bed empty, and the unsupportive seats don’t help the experience.
The Tundra misses the mark on daily driving, but it is a capable work truck.
In addition to its generous towing capability, the Tundra is one of the more affordable full-sized pickups powered by a V8. Of course, it can also be considered a get-what-you-pay-for situation.
Pricing starts at $33,575 for a two-wheel drive SR Double Cab (extended cab) with the top-tier TRD Pro CrewMax coming in at a hair under $53,000 (a special 1794 edition is also available). My tester, in midrange Limited trim, came with the premium package, running boards ($345), power moonroof ($850) and bedliner ($579) to ring in at just under $52,000.
The CrewMax is aptly named with the having swaths of space in the front and rear, enough for a whole crew to cruise with plenty of room to stretch. Double cab models are only available with the 5.5-foot short bed while the extended cab is available with either a 6.5- or 8.1-foot bed. The depth of the Tundra’s bed does help in hauling taller items.
For those who need off-road capability, the Tundra TRD Pro rides higher on Fox shocks and aluminum BBS wheels with Michelin P275/65R18 all-terrain tires and installed skid plates.
The Tundra is capable as a work truck, but it is behind its competitors who provide solid truck capability with updated looks and technology, superior handling, better efficiency and all-around daily driving prowess.
The last major rework of the Tundra came in 2014, and it is time for another if the Toyota half-ton is to stay relevant.
