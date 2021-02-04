There have been entire military campaigns with less strategizing and planning than it takes to bring a toddler on a bit of an extended drive. Especially during a pandemic, when stopping off at any old place on the side of the road isn’t an option.

I often yearn for the times when “going for a drive” meant just that. Grab the keys and off I go. Be back home in a bit, dear.

Things aren’t so simple now with a toddler in tow. There are car seats, diaper bags, water and juice cups, snacks to be ground into a fine powder into every bit of carpet, toys to bring along and the ever-present hope by dad that there won’t be any screaming to get out the car before we have even reached the halfway point.

But when those screams don’t come, and instead you hear giggles and woops from the backseat while you have a bit of fun on some twisty roads, well, all the trouble is worth it.

On this particular “going out for a drive” trip, my passenger was my 19-month-old daughter, the curvy asphalt sat between the north Georgia cities of Waleska, Fairmount and Jasper, and the chariot of the day was the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35.

The GLB 35, along with its fastback sister, the GLA, is the smallest of the Merc SUVs to get the AMG treatment. It was a prime choice for the journey — it is small and agile to handle the undulating roads, it has ample power on tap, it’s accommodating for my little one and all her stuff and has enough road clearance to handle gravel and dirt roads.

With an abundance of power coming from a small, low (for a crossover) and agile offering, the GLB 35 evokes hot hatchback “vibes.” It is playful, athletic and powerful with a sporty feel and surprising levels of practicality.

The predominant feature on the 35’s spec sheet is horsepower — 302. Most similarly sized subcompact crossovers have about half as many ponies, and about half of the AMG’s 295-lb.-ft. torque figure.

Power delivery is quick, and once 2-liter gets a big gulp of air its turbo provides abrupt acceleration to hustle the GLB from a standstill to 60 in just over five seconds. All models get 4MATIC all-wheel drive, so in terms of torque steer, the GLB doesn’t feel like a hot hatchback because there isn’t any.

Gear changes from the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission are relaxed in Comfort mode but opting for one of the three sporty driving setups yield extremely swift switches through the cogs. The automatic is smart enough to keep the revs high or downshift quickly depending on the driver’s input, but paddle shifters are standard for those who want to handle the work themselves.

The sport-tuned suspension kept the GLB in line during my spirited backroad run. Steering is quick and direct, though I was wishing for more “feel” during many sweeping corners.

Despite its smaller stature, the 35 has generous head and legroom for both front and second-row passengers. That second row also gets a rarity among subcompacts, sliding seats. Cargo space is an accommodating 22-cubic feet behind the second row, and that figure is nearly tripled with the rear seats folded away.

The 35 also comes with all the creature comforts and features offered in larger AMGs.

Dual-zone climate control, twin 10.25-inch displays, heated wing mirrors, remote start, MB-Tex synthetic leather seats, three-position memory front seats, ambient interior lighting, a power liftgate and other features are standard.

Genuine leather seats, a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, 20- or 21-inch wheels, wireless charging, a head-up display and a Burmester Surround Sound audio system are available.

Some driver aids are standard with the Driver Assistance Package ($1,700) adding a large helping of upgrades.

Pricing starts at $49,500, but those who are liberal with the options list will see that figure rise rapidly.

One of the pricier stand-alone options, and a highlight of the GLB 35, is its class-exclusive third row of seats. Yes, this wee-bitty Benz can seat up to seven. Kind of. Mercedes says the third-row seats are ideal for children, but still “suitable for adults.” Adults you don’t like, maybe, considering just 29 inches of legroom and 35 inches of headroom is offered.

While it is a convenient option to have, that third row is a bit of a letdown where everyday usability is concerned. And that’s not the only low point of the 35.

The GLB’s engine takes some waking up from a stop and light throttle inputs, which usually results in a big dump of power when drivers accommodate with an added push to the right pedal. It’s annoying in traffic.

Ride quality is also jarring. Though it has adaptive dampers, the 35 is obviously sport-forward. And on optional 21-inch wheels — yes 21-inch wheels on this little thing — seemingly every road imperfection will be felt in passenger’s backsides.

Like all Mercedes models, the 35 gets a touchpad to control the infotainment system that has a serious learning curve and can be frustrating to use, even when you know what you’re doing.

While MPG figures may not be top of the priority list for buyers of a 302-horsepower subcompact, the 35 does return lower figures (21 city/26 highway) than its only real comparable counterpart, the BMW X2 M35i.

The GLB 35’s downsides don’t detract completely from the overall experience, though. It is still a fun, powerful little AMG for those who want to add a little zest to their subcompact with refined accommodations.

And with its plentiful performance, you can make up the time you lost trying to pack up and get a toddler in the back seat.