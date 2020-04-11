Those who scoff at the notion of a Mustang being powered by anything other than a V8 should reconsider their stance. Ford is now offering a High Performance Package on EcoBoost models the makes it a horse of a different color.
Highlighting the package is Ford’s 2.3-liter turbo four lifted from the Focus RS, a high-revving powerplant with a wide torque band offering 330 horsepower.
The $4,995 package goes beyond an infusion of horses, though. It also includes four-piston fixed calipers with 13.9-inch front brake rotors and a beefier rear anti-roll bar taken from the Mustang GT. Ford has also retuned some of the 0’s and 1’s of its power steering, antilock brake and stability systems and five drive modes.
Sweetening the pot is the EcoBoost Handling Package ($1,195) which adds adhesive Pirelli P Zero Corsa4 tires on wider aluminum wheels, a larger sway bar, semi-metallic brakes and sport tuning to the Mustang’s optional magnetic dampers.
Translated, the two options packages take the humdrum base Mustang and transform it into a genuine performer.
The 2.3-liter is slightly detuned from the 350 horsepower it offered in the Focus RS, but like the hot hatch, it is responsive and lively. With a peak torque of 350 ft.-lb. between 2,500 and 5,300 RPM, the ‘Stang likes to bolt to the redline and offer gobs of thrust when called upon. There is no discernable turbo lag, neither is there a discernable power plateau. The active exhaust also provides an enjoyable, buzzy soundtrack.
Ford says this is the most powerful four-cylinder fitted to an American sports car, but more than that, it is a pleasure to drive. Especially with the six-speed manual transmission.
A 10-speed automatic is available, but with the liveliness and responsiveness of the engine, it seems a shame to let the pony car do the shifting for you. Like other Mustang variants, the manual offers short, quick throws and the transmission offers a nice clunk to let drivers know the shift is complete. The range of the clutch pedal is a bit long for my liking, but I will gladly take that for the opportunity to do the gear changes myself.
While the High Performance Package includes plenty of GT upgrades, a major feature that has not carried over is rev-matching, a convenient feature for those who can speak Flemish about as well as they can heel-toe shift. This writer, for instance.
It would be a shame if the 2.3-liter was wasted on a pony car that could only go straight, but the Handling Package makes the ‘Stang a certified corner carver.
The Ford stays balanced throughout tight bends and sweeping corners as the Pirelli’s adhere to the pavement. Even off camber stretches did not upset its trajectory.
And in two weeks behind the wheel of the EcoBoost, not once did I encounter tramlining, something I encountered in the Mustang GT PP2 about every two minutes.
The weighty steering is dead-on precise and communicative, and the upgraded brakes allows drivers to attack corners without fear.
I have driven the Mustang Bullitt. I have driven the Mustang GT with the incredible Performance Package 2. Both have growling V8s and significantly more horsepower than the upgraded EcoBoost. And yet, the four-cylinder model, with its sharp engine and handling packages, does not feel like a downgrade. Different, absolutely, but still a joy to drive.
For everyday use, the Mustang’s magnetic dampers provide a relatively comfortable ride. There’s no mistaking you are in a sporty coupe, but it is certainly livable. The Recaro seats, on the other hand, are better suited for track days. They are immensely supportive when driving with aplomb but are stiff during longer drives.
A bit of badging is the only difference from standard Mustangs and those with the High Performance Package. It is mostly a plush cabin, with cool gauges, round vents and metallic-look trim. My tester was fitted with the 201A equipment group ($2,200) that includes a 12-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, heated steering wheel, contrast stitching, a voice-activated navigation system, blind-spot monitoring and other features. The displays of the digital instrument cluster and 8-inch touchscreen are colorful and crisp, and Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system is responsive and reasonably easy to use.
The performance package does come with exterior upgrades, including a raised decklid spoiler, front splitter and belly pan from GT performance package models, low-gloss ebony wheels and a hood accent stripe. The Mustang’s styling has the timeless allure of the little black dress, and these upgrades add fishnet stockings and spiky stilettos.
Fastback models start at $26,670 with Premium trim, and buyers can add the performance pack but the handling package requires an upgrade. My Premium tester, which includes enhancements like SYNC 3, leather seating and selectable drive modes, starts at around $4,000 more and you can get the handling package. In all, my tester with both packages and a good dose of other upgrades came in at $43,165 with destination.
I am smitten with the Mustang sporting the High Performance Package and Handing Package. It offers a great driving experience, real-word performance and more day-to-day usability than Mustang’s sporting V8 powerplants.
And yet, this car absolutely depresses me.
You see, I am the owner of the now defunct (at least in the U.S.) Ford Focus ST, the hot hatchback sibling of the Focus RS from which Ford lifted the 2.3-liter turbo four included in the High Performance Package.
I immediately fell in love with the ST, causing me to hastily jump into a terrible, dealer-financed, 6-year loan just moments after getting behind the wheel. I liked it so much I even joined a car owners club, which is the equivalent of admitting you are so boring or your personality is so terrible the only way you can connect with people is by owning the same car model.
My ST has since graced my garage for years, and I have vowed that one day I’d make the jump to the more powerful RS.
But I no longer have that option.
With Ford discontinuing the sales of anything that isn’t a Mustang, truck or crossover/SUV in the company’s home territory, the Fiesta ST, Focus ST and Focus RS were sent to the proverbial guillotine.
And that’s why the souped-up EcoBoost depresses me. Its engine performance and some of the driving characteristics remind me of Ford’s hot hatchbacks. While much of that feel and performance is what I’m after, the Mustang just doesn’t fit the bill.
I now have a family, and the coupe just cannot accommodate my needs, no matter my affinity for it. The ST and RS, however, can provide seating for 5, plenty of cargo room and put a smile on the face of this driving enthusiast.
Sure, whether the ST or RS are on sale in the U.S. does not change the fact I couldn’t use the upgraded EcoBoost Mustang as a daily driver. But if they were still on sale here, at least I would have the option of experiencing some of the better characteristics of the Mustang in a form that fits my needs.
And no, Ford, I want a hot hatchback, not an Edge ST.
