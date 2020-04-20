As I write this, the Kroger fuel center just down the street from my home is selling unleaded at a rate of $1.80 a gallon. With my fuel points, I can lower than rock-bottom price even more to $1.60 a gallon.
Now for some other figures to consider. The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid has an 11.9-gallon fuel tank, and, with some light-footed driving, gets around 55 mpg. That’s good for around 650 miles on a single tank, enough to get me from my home in north metro Atlanta to Hannibal, Missouri if I get the sudden urge to visit Mark Twain’s boyhood home.
The cost for such a venture if I filled up an Ioniq at this moment? $19.04. That happens to be right at $5 less than two adult admissions to the home/museum.
Now, most people will react to this bit of mostly useless information in two ways.
Either they will say, with gas prices so low, why would anyone want a hybrid? Sign me up for a V8 that swigs gas by the quart!
The other reaction is to remark on how incredible it is to be able to travel from the Deep South to the heart of the Midwest for about the same price as a meal for two at a greasy spoon.
For those who fall into the latter category, let me introduce your chariot, the 2020 Ioniq hybrid.
The compact, 5-door hatchback is available in three ways — either as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all electric. Depending on trim level, the hybrid version nets drivers between 55 to 58 combined mpg, which Hyundai is proud to say is more than the Toyota Prius. The plug-in gets 119 electric equivalent mpg, and all-electric models now have a range of 170 miles, up from 124.
I had a go in the hybrid version, which, as we have established, is good for getting me to around 650 miles on a single tank of gas. Not that I could fully test that theory.
My Ioniq tester hit my driveway when the coronavirus was setting its foothold in the Metro Atlanta area, and Appen Media Group employees were already working remotely. So, I did not get my usual amount of testing mileage, but I still piloted the Hyundai for a week. Even after 7 days behind the wheel, you would need serious, professional microscopes to discern the gas gauge had fallen even in the slightest.
Powering the hybrid is a 1.6-liter GDI engine paired with a 32-kW electric motor working in tandem to offer 139 horsepower. These figures net the Ioniq its impressive fuel economy, and unsurprisingly, mean the hybrid is not for spirited driving. Its acceleration is pedestrian and overtaking on the highway requires foresight and added pressure on the go-pedal that can cut down on fuel economy.
However, those treks on the highway are comfortable. The Ioniq provides a floaty, composed ride on the straight bits. When the going gets curvy, the Hyundai remains poised when adhering to speed limits. Pushing it with fervor will result in doses of body lean and understeer, but the Ioniq was never meant to be a corner carver.
Many of the Ioniq’s downfalls — the engine is noisy under acceleration and the 6-speed automatic transmission is especially clunky on downshifts — can be mostly overlooked due in part to a bevy of standard features and one of the more intuitive interior layouts available.
Base models (starting at $23,200) come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple and Android connectivity, a USB port, dual-zone climate control, a 4.2-inch LCD multi-function screen and proximity key with push-button start. Standard safety features include automatic high beams, forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist and active guidelines for the rearview camera.
Jumping up to SE trim ($25,120) increases the digital instrument cluster screen to 7 inches and adds another USB port, a regenerative braking system with paddle shifters, rear center armrest with cupholders, heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
My Limited tester had all the bells and whistles. Also standard in SEL ($28,400) trim, Limited models ($31,200) get 17-inch alloy wheels, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, wireless charging, smart cruise control with stop and go, sunroof and other features. Reserved solely for Limited trim is leather seating, Harmon Kardon sound system, front and rear parking sensors, ambient interior lighting and other niceties.
No matter the features, the Ioniq’s interior arrangement is incredibly easy to use. Most controls are attractive, digital touch “buttons” with everything laid out where you would expect it to be. Because the Ioniq is compact, everything is reachable without having to lean forward from the driver’s seat.
Speaking of size, the Ioniq is small but spacious in the front, and most rear passengers, except perhaps for those of a particularly tall or wide disposition, won’t feel squeezed in the rear.
The Ioniq hybrid offers a respectable 26.5-cubic feet of cargo space under its hatch, which does limit rear visibility with its split design.
The COVID-19 pandemic reduced my time behind the wheel of the Ioniq hybrid, but it was still enough to ascertain it is a strong option in the hyper-efficient compact hybrid class.
And right now, it can take you comfortably, though not too rapidly, from Metro Atlanta to Hannibal, Missouri for around $19. Both the Prince and the Pauper can afford that.
