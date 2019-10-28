JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau has opened an online survey as part of a community engagement process to design a gateway marker for the city.
Once designs are approved, the art piece will be placed near the intersection of Kimball Bridge Road and State Bridge Road.
Based on input received from multiple in-person community engagement meetings and online surveys, the artist, William Massey, has prepared four preliminary sketches for the public to vote on their favorite design and give feedback on the project.
Each of the options includes aspects of Johns Creek’s history and reference to the Chattahoochee River, though they offer a range of styles, from complex and detailed, to sleek and minimalist, to more abstract.
Residents and employees who work in Johns Creek are encouraged to vote at johnscreekcvb.com/about-us/johns-creek-gateway-project.
The survey asks respondents to choose their favorite of four designs, asks a question about potential future monuments and allows for open response.
Once voting has closed, the final selection will be submitted to the Johns Creek Public Art Board for review. Following the Public Art Board application process, the CVB and the Public Art Board will present the proposed design to City Council at an upcoming Work Session.
Creating artistic monuments at the east and west entrances to the city on State Bridge Road was the top request from the CVB when it came time hash out tourism product development spending last year. These projects are funded by the hotel/motel tax and allocated by state law for use on capital projects that appeal to visitors.
A 2018 study by an outside travel consultant found gateways and signage was one of the key shortcomings of the city. After nearly five months of negotiations between the CVB and City Council, the council allocated $64,000 to create a single marker at State Bridge and Kimball. If the project is deemed successful, it could lead to a series of gateways around the other entrances to the city.
The visitors bureau partnered with Urban Catalyst Lab, a nonprofit that helps cities integrate art with urban planning. The CVB previously partnered with UCL to design the Johns Creek Tunnel under Medlock Bridge Road. Massey was one of the artists on that project.
The same week the CVB launched the online survey for the gateway project, it also presented its 2020 tourism product development recommendations to the City Council.
The City Council reached agreed with the tourism board’s suggestions to allocate $70,000 for Phase II of the installation of the Wall That Heals, $56,000 for improvements at Autrey Mill. The council also indicated it would like to allocate some of the funds to a greenway study, while the CVB is interested in putting some of the funds to another gateway monument. This will be discussed at a future work session.
