Yvonne Elaine Fantus, 65, passed away at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA on Saturday, May 9th, 2020. She was surrounded by her family in love. She struggled with breast cancer for 22 years and never gave up hope; however, she passed away from unassociated complications. Her love for life and family encouraged her to push through until the end.
She is survived by her husband, William Fantus of Johns Creek, GA; her daughter, Brooke Bowman of Atlanta, GA; her sister, Gloria Barnette of Roswell, GA; her brother Kermit Barnette and his son, Ethan, of Columbia, SC; her uncle and aunt, Robert and Linda Yount of Granite Falls, NC; her stepson and his wife, Jason and Maria Fantus of Lawrenceville, GA; and Saige Barnette of Walterboro, SC. She is also survived by her college roommates whom she remained close with all these years.
Yvonne was born on May 28th, 1954, in Pensacola, FL to Kermit and Lura Barnette who have predeceased her.
She graduated from Winthrop College in 1976 with a BS in interior design. Her career began as being a buyer for a major retailer and transitioned into executive sales positions at major consumer product firms. Her favorite job, however, was being a mother and wife.
Yvonne – affectionately called Bunny – loved the beach, cooking for her family, antiquing with her daughter, and hosting holidays and celebrations at her home. She had a strong faith in God which helped her fight for as long as she did. She was a very caring, thoughtful, and selfless woman who will be missed by all that knew her.
No immediate service will be held at this time due to COVID-19, but there will be a memorial held at her home in the near future.
