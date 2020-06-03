William Eugene 'Gene' Broadwell, 99, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
William Eugene 'Gene' Broadwell, was born March 10, 1921, in Atlanta, GA to William Frederick and Emma Dean Moss Broadwell. Broadwell was a Navy ROTC student, and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and football team, at Georgia Tech, where he was a Certified tutor, and representative for Balfour Corp., and Chair of the Ring Committee for football. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, Broadwell was inducted into the United States Navy as an apprentice Seaman. After graduating Georgia Tech in 1943, with a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering, he was commissioned as an officer, and was selected as part of the crew of PC 1404, a new patrol craft sweeper used for invasions. His duty stations included Saipan, Mariana Islands, Guam, Pearl Harbor, San Diego, and Miami. Broadwell moved to Albany, GA in 1950, where some of his career highlights include; Frosty Freezer Co. (1946-1950), Albany Hotel and Restaurant Supply Co, (1950-1960), Universal Leasing Corp. Realty Investment Co; Diets Unlimited; W.E. Broadwell & Associates (1960-1972). He was a very active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, transferring his membership to Christ Church Frederica, after moving to St. Simons Island in 1972. Some of his Career highlights while living in the Golden Isles, include; Gene Broadwell Aircraft Co. at St. Simons Island, Cessna Dealer (until 1974), Vice President of Walston Aviation, Inc. (1975 - 1985), AAR (1985 - 1986), Gene Broadwell International Aviation (1987-1988), Gene Broadwell Aircraft, Inc. (1988-1989), Phase II, Inc. (1989), Commercial Interior Decoration, Gene Broadwell Motorcars, Inc. (1986-2002), CVS Pharmacy (2005-2006). Other accomplishments include; Founder SWG (Albany) Georgia Tech Club, Founder of Golden Isles Georgia Tech Club, Member, GT/AGA Foundation for Professor's Salaries; Trustee of Georgia Tech Alumni Association; Top Salesman in Aviation; Pilot, life member of American Legion Post 50, and a member of the Elks and Lions Clubs.
Survivors include his children; William T. Broadwell, of Bar Harbor, ME, Betty Veater (Mark), and James H. Broadwell (Phyllis), all of St. Simons Island, GA, Christena B. Raines (Carole A. Swanson) of Pittsboro, NC, a sister, Dorothy Holton, of Brevard, NC, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and his good friend Jenny Gregory of Brunswick.
Mr. Broadwell will be remembered by a memorial service to be held at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, St. Simons Island, at a later date, services will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to N.A.V. & F. (National Association of Veterans & Families), or FODAC (Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, www.fodac.org, 4900 Lewis Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083, or , St. Marks Towers Foundation, 1 Towers Plaza, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Brunswick, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
