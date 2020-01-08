Todd Patrick Clary found everlasting peace on December 11, 2019. Todd is survived in life by his parents, Michael D Clary, of Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, and Rebecca G Clary, of Venice, Florida. He is also survived by a brother, Stephen M Clary, of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, along with twin sisters Anna and Megan Clary, of Pisgah Forest, North Carolina.
Todd is remembered as someone who cared about others, and who especially cared about animals. We hope that he is in a place where the Braves and Falcons win every game, and his score on every hole is par or better. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of traditional funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Direct online memorial contributions to https://twotailzrescue.org/one-time-donation/ – or, mail to Two Tailz Rescue, PO Box 768400, Roswell GA 30076.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.