Thomas George "Tom" Hanlon died Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was 85. His last days, like his life, were filled with family, love and laughter.

He was born November 29, 1934 in Chicago, IL to the late Eleanor and George Melbourne “Mel” Hanlon. Growing up in Hamilton, Ohio, Tom attended Miami University of Ohio, graduating with a BS in Business. While at Miami, Tom played on the Miami of Ohio football team as a Guard and was Consul (President) of the Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the Marine Corps, an experience that provided treasured friendships and colorful stories.

Like his collegiate and post-graduate experiences, Tom’s business career was marked by hard work and good fortune. He worked for Dow Chemical Company as part of the Consumer Products leadership team, beginning his career in St Louis, MO, then moving his family to Cincinnati, OH and finally to Roswell, GA. In addition, he served as a long-time volunteer at St. Joseph’s Hospital’s surgical center.

Tom married Sandra “Sandy” Locke in 1956, after growing up together since elementary school. They had two sons and a daughter, creating a family "rich in love." He greatly loved his wife, Sandy, his children, his son-in-law and daughters-in-law, his five grandchildren- and how they loved him! They cherished his humor and wisdom, and his unconditional love. He was an amazing role model as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

When the family settled in Roswell, GA they became active in the community and their beloved church, Roswell Presbyterian Church (RPC). As a man of deep faith, Tom devoted his time and leadership to serving as an Elder, leading RPC’s Thornwell Children’s Home campaign and participating in numerous mission trips. He also served in leadership with the Greater Atlanta Presbytery.

Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandy Hanlon ; his children Scott William Hanlon (Margaret), Cumming, GA; David Locke Hanlon (Lou), Marietta, GA; and Jennifer Hanlon Clifford (Joe), Charlotte, NC. He was affectionately adored by his five grandchildren: Sarah Hanlon, Nashville, TN; John Clifford, Dallas, TX; Ashley and Ben Hanlon, Marietta, GA; and Kate Clifford, Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Fox, Upland, CA and Virginia Hanlon, Mason, OH.

The family is profoundly grateful to the compassionate staff at Huntcliff Summit II.

A worship service in celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Roswell Presbyterian Church. Rev. Jeff Meyers and Rev. Joe Clifford will be officiating. A visitation will be the afternoon prior, December 4, 4PM-6PM at Northside Chapel, www.northsidechapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Roswell Presbyterian Church, c/o Hanlon memorial, P.O. Box 988 Roswell, Georgia 30077-0988.