Terry Davis Conklin, age 79 of Milton, Georgia, passed away on December 23, 2020. One of Terry’s favorite activities was skiing. He loved to be on the hill when the lifts opened at 8:00 and to ski until the last lift went up at 4:30. He lived his life the same way—always in motion and taking advantage of every available experience.

Terry grew up in Marion, Iowa one of the three children of Archie and Evelyn Conklin. As a boy, he became an Eagle Scout. He went to Marion High School and while he was an accomplished student and athlete, his fondest memories would be making friends that would last a lifetime and most importantly, meeting Diane Schuettpelz, who would become his beloved wife for 54 years.

Terry graduated from Iowa State University, where he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity, and received his MBA from the University of Iowa. He had a successful career in business at Kimberly Clark and retired from Menasha Corporation as Vice President and General Manager. His career was driven as much by a devotion to his colleagues as his intellectual curiosity and acumen. His career took him and Diane across the country, where they met many wonderful friends and developed a spirit of adventure that would serve them in taking their family across the country on road trips and in retirement, where they traveled extensively around the world.

Among those that knew and loved him, Terry was known for a competitive spirit that approached every game as if his life depended on it, even though the stakes were usually a quarter for poker, three dollars for golf or bragging rights for Scrabble. He was also better known for his kind and generous nature, a wry sense of humor and his devoted loyalty to friends and family.

Terry was an active community member and was most recently involved with Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, volunteering at The Drake House in Roswell and helping to organize an annual golf fundraiser to benefit prostate cancer research at Emory. He was a longtime member of Country Club of Roswell where he enjoyed golf and tennis.

His wife, Diane Schuettpelz Conklin was by his side from high school until he passed. He is also survived by his son, Paul Conklin of Budapest, Hungary; daughter, Deanna Conklin-Danao and son-in-law Paul Danao of Chicago, IL.; grandchildren, Leo Conklin, Avery Danao and Kate Danao; sisters, Zelda Conklin and Marilyn Conklin; brothers-in-law, Don Schuettpelz and Carl Schuettpelz.

Terry was a quiet, kind and generous soul. You can best honor his memory by being kind and generous with people who differ from you in some way. If you prefer to honor him with a gift, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Terry’s memory to the Drake House www.drakehouse.org or Emory Winship Cancer Institute – Prostate Cancer, winshipcancer.emory.edu. A celebration of life for Terry will be announced when it is safe for us to gather and hug one another. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell. www.northsidechapel.com