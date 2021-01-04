Rosemary White Kloiber, 94 of Alpharetta Georgia passed away early in the morning on December 31. She was born in Palm Beach, Florida to William A White and Katherine Schmidt White and was raised in Danbury, CT with her brother, William A White, Jr. Rosemary graduated from Danbury High School in 1943. In 1947, she graduated from Hollins College in Roanoke VA with a BA degree in History. She then went on to receive a BS in Education from Western Connecticut State and taught elementary school for 12 years. She and her husband lived in many states before retiring to Hilton Head, SC. After the death of her husband of 49 years, Frederick Werner Kloiber, Rosemary moved to Alpharetta GA to be near her grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Anita and Steve Snyder of Alpharetta, Georgia and Suzanne and Curt Smith of Milton, Georgia and her grandchildren, Troy and Trevor Smith.
