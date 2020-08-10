Patrick Gerard Kennedy, 62, was called home to Heavenly Rest surrounded by his loving family on July 21, 2020. He was born in Limerick, Ireland on January 15, 1958. He was raised in the Village of Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. He lived an amazing life growing up in the beautiful countryside where everyone knew him as Paddy. He loved music, motorcycles, cars, waterskiing, Photography and adventure.

His love of adventure and skiing took him to America where he would meet his perfect match. Together they made plans and traveled and built the life they loved. He represented Ireland in the World Championship for Waterskiing. He then had a benign tumor removed from his spine and after recovery he began working for the company he would be with for 36 1/2 years, Combined Insurance Company of (Ireland) and then America. He was very patriotic loving his home country of Ireland and then becoming a citizen in the U.S. after 9/11. You would be hard pressed to find a more Patriotic Man.

He built a life of goals and dreams and shared his love of life with his family and friends. To know him, you knew he did EVERYTHING with loyalty, intensity and passion. He was all in! If you needed something, he would be there with a helping hand, brainstorming or to give advice.

He battled Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (A.L.L.) since March 2019. It was a battle he was winning and was in remission after getting a bone marrow/ stem cell transplant from his brother John. We all knew he would beat it - there was not a doubt. In the end it was Covid-19 that he fought the hardest against. We did everything possible to be safe and the wretched virus invaded our lives.

There is an immense gratitude for sharing our lives with him. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. How do you pay tribute to such a man? You honor his life by living every moment with deep love, gratitude, and intense devotion. You remember him for what he did in life and the great stories he collected. Honor him by living your Best Life and telling his stories and know you touched his life more than you will ever know!

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tracey Ortiz Kennedy, he was deeply proud of his sons, Rory Eoin and Robert Anthony. His parents, John and Lucy Kennedy, brothers Liam (Sharon), John (Edel) of Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Ireland; sisters Majella (James) Smith, Mary (Liam) Butler, Birr, Co. Offaly, Ireland; and Loretta (Brian) Bolger, Dublin, Ireland. Nieces and Nephews, Hilary, Louise, Billy, Lucy, Daniel, Luke, Ellen, Anna, David in Ireland.

Also survived by his mother-in-law, Dodie Ortiz, who loved him as her own; brothers-in-law Richard (Liz) Ortiz, Rob (Leigh) Ortiz, sister-in-law Kim (Doug) Cole, and nephews and nieces, Matthew (Gina) Hynson; Brian (Dierdre) Hynson; Kevin (Jessie) Hynson, Julian Ortiz; Cami Ortiz, Emma Ortiz, Celia Ortiz, and countless Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and Amazing Friends.

Due to the ravaging effects of Covid-19, we will hold a memorial in the future. We care about everyone and need to make sure you are protected.

In lieu of flowers kindly give a donation in Patrick’s Memory to:

The Blood & Marrow Transplant Group of Georgia (BMTGA) at

5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, #1000,

Atlanta, Georgia 30342

Or:

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (L.L.S.)

2859 Paces Ferry Rd. SE

Suite # 725

Atlanta, Georgia

30339