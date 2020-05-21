Melodie Jane Parrish Cribb, age 57, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on May 11, 2020. She attended Alpharetta Elementary, Milton High School, and graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1979. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Mercer University. She also attended Athens Area Technical Institute and received an Associate’s Degree in Respiratory Therapy. She loved all animals and at one time owned a horse named Charanda, and many dogs throughout her life.
She is survived by her parents, Dr. Charles and Margaret Parrish; her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Patti Parrish, Jr.; her numerous aunts, Jane Tye, Sue Walker, Nancy Paris, Marge Wilson, Judy Parrish and Carol Parrish; one uncle and aunt, Tommy and Tricia Mehutcs and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help our community in need at this time, to North Fulton Charities at NFCCHELP.ORG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.